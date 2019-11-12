T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For October 2019
Nov 12, 2019, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.15 trillion as of October 31, 2019. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.1 billion in October 2019 and $20.6 billion for the year-to-date period ended October 31, 2019.
The firm's assets under management as of October 31, 2019, and for the prior quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
10/31/2019
|
9/30/2019
|
12/31/2018
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$
|
522
|
$
|
513
|
$
|
441
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
130
|
130
|
123
|
652
|
643
|
564
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity and blended assets
|
382
|
373
|
299
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
111
|
110
|
99
|
493
|
483
|
398
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,145
|
$
|
1,126
|
$
|
962
|
Target date retirement products
|
$
|
277
|
$
|
272
|
$
|
230
|
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
