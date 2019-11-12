T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For October 2019

BALTIMORE, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.15 trillion as of October 31, 2019. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.1 billion in October 2019 and $20.6 billion for the year-to-date period ended October 31, 2019.

The firm's assets under management as of October 31, 2019, and for the prior quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

10/31/2019

9/30/2019

12/31/2018 U.S. mutual funds











Equity and blended assets

$ 522



$ 513



$ 441

Fixed income, including money market

130



130



123





652



643



564

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products









Equity and blended assets

382



373



299

Fixed income, including money market

111



110



99





493



483



398

Total assets under management

$ 1,145



$ 1,126



$ 962



























Target date retirement products

$ 277



$ 272



$ 230



























(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

























