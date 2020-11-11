T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For October 2020

BALTIMORE, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.30 trillion as of October 31, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.1 billion in October 2020, and $12.3 billion for the year-to-date period ended October 31, 2020. These client transfers include $0.5 billion and $8.2 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during October and the year-to-date period.

The firm's assets under management as of October 31, 2020, and for the prior quarter- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

10/31/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2019 U.S. mutual funds











Equity

$ 436



$ 442



$ 407

Fixed income, including money market

78



78



74

Multi-asset(b)

193



196



202





707



716



683

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment

products











Equity

342



344



292

Fixed income, including money market

86



83



74

Multi-asset(b)

165



167



158





593



594



524

Total assets under management

$ 1,300



$ 1,310



$ 1,207

Target date retirement products

$ 293



$ 297



$ 292



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment (b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.





As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)

10/31/2020

9/30/2020

12/31/2019 U.S. mutual funds











Equity and blended assets

$ 577



$ 587



$ 553

Fixed income, including money market

130



129



130





707



716



683

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment

products











Equity and blended assets

469



473



412

Fixed income, including money market

124



121



112





593



594



524

Total assets under management

$ 1,300



$ 1,310



$ 1,207



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Related Links

www.troweprice.com

