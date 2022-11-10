T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR OCTOBER 2022
Nov 10, 2022, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.28 trillion as of October 31, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.7 billion in October 2022 and $11.0 billion for the year-to-date period ended October 31, 2022. These client transfers include $0.6 billion and $7.7 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during October and the year-to-date period.
The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of October 31, 2022, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
10/31/2022
|
9/30/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity
|
$ 382
|
$ 365
|
$ 554
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
74
|
74
|
85
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
182
|
175
|
232
|
638
|
614
|
871
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity
|
299
|
283
|
439
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
90
|
91
|
90
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
210
|
199
|
246
|
Alternatives
|
43
|
43
|
42
|
642
|
616
|
817
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,280
|
$ 1,230
|
$ 1,688
|
Target date retirement products
|
$ 327
|
$ 311
|
$ 391
|
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
|
(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
10/31/2022
|
9/30/2022
|
12/31/2021
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$ 513
|
$ 488
|
$ 724
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
125
|
126
|
147
|
638
|
614
|
871
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity and blended assets
|
464
|
436
|
632
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
135
|
137
|
143
|
Alternatives
|
43
|
43
|
42
|
642
|
616
|
817
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,280
|
$ 1,230
|
$ 1,688
|
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
Share this article