T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR OCTOBER 2024
News provided byT. Rowe Price Group
Nov 12, 2024, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.61 trillion as of October 31, 2024. Preliminary net outflows for October 2024 were $2.0 billion.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of October 31, 2024, and for the prior quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
10/31/2024
|
9/30/2024
|
12/31/2023
|
Equity
|
$ 817
|
$ 832
|
$ 744
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
186
|
186
|
170
|
Multi-asset
|
551
|
561
|
483
|
Alternatives
|
53
|
52
|
48
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,607
|
$ 1,631
|
$ 1,445
|
Target date retirement portfolios
|
$ 474
|
$ 482
|
$ 408
|
(a)
|
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
About T. Rowe Price
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.61 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group
