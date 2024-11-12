T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR OCTOBER 2024

News provided by

T. Rowe Price Group

Nov 12, 2024, 08:30 ET

BALTIMORE, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.61 trillion as of October 31, 2024. Preliminary net outflows for October 2024 were $2.0 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of October 31, 2024, and for the prior quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.

As of


Preliminary(a)



(in billions)

10/31/2024

9/30/2024

12/31/2023







 Equity

$            817

$            832

$            744

 Fixed income, including money market

186

186

170

 Multi-asset

551

561

483

 Alternatives

53

52

48

Total assets under management

$         1,607

$         1,631

$         1,445

Target date retirement portfolios

$            474

$            482

$            408


(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

About T. Rowe Price

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.61 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group

