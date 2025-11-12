T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR OCTOBER 2025

BALTIMORE, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) announced preliminary October month-end assets under management of $1.79 trillion. Preliminary net outflows for October 2025 were $5.9 billion.

The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of October 31, 2025, and for the prior quarter- and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.

As of

(in billions)


10/31/2025(a)(b)


9/30/2025


12/31/2024








 Equity


$               902


$            885


$               830

 Fixed income, including money market


210


208


188

 Multi-asset


622


618


536

 Alternatives


56


56


53

Total assets under management


$            1,790


$         1,767


$            1,607

Target date retirement portfolios


$               557


$            553


$               476



(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b)

Beginning in July 2025, managed account - model delivery assets are included in assets under management.



ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE 
T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.79 trillion in client assets as of October 31, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its long-standing expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

