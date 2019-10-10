T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For September 2019

BALTIMORE, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.13 trillion as of September 30, 2019. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $5.3 billion in September 2019, and $7.5 billion for the quarter-ended September 30, 2019. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2019, to $19.5 billion.

The firm's assets under management as of September 30, 2019, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:

As of


Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

9/30/2019

8/31/2019

6/30/2019

12/31/2018

U.S. mutual funds







Equity and blended assets

$

513

$

517

$

521

$

441

Fixed income, including money market

130

130

127

123


643

647

648

564

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







Equity and blended assets

373

366

369

299

Fixed income, including money market

110

111

108

99


483

477

477

398

Total assets under management

$

1,126

$

1,124

$

1,125

$

962

















Target date retirement products

$

272

$

269

$

269

$

230

















(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment















Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

