T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management for September 2020

Oct 12, 2020, 08:30 ET

BALTIMORE, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.31 trillion as of September 30, 2020.  Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.5 billion in September 2020, and $2.4 billion for the quarter-ended September 30, 2020.  This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2020, to $11.2 billion. These client transfers include $0.1 billion, $1.6 billion and $7.7 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the September, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.

The firm's assets under management as of September 30, 2020, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:

As of


Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

9/30/2020

8/31/2020

6/30/2020

12/31/2019

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity

$

442

$

456

$

407

$

407

 Fixed income, including money market

78

77

76

74

 Multi-asset(b)

196

202

188

202


716

735

671

683

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







 Equity

344

353

312

292

 Fixed income, including money market

83

83

77

74

 Multi-asset(b)

167

172

160

158


594

608

549

524

Total assets under management

$

1,310

$

1,343

$

1,220

$

1,207



Target date retirement products

$

 

297

$

3005

$

284

$

292


(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b)

The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.

As of


Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

9/30/2020

8/31/2020

6/30/2020

12/31/2019

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity and blended assets

$

587

$

606

$

544

$

553

 Fixed income, including money market

129

129

127

130


716

735

671

683

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







 Equity and blended assets

473

487

435

412

 Fixed income, including money market

121

121

114

112


594

608

549

524

Total assets under management

$

1,310

$

1,343

$

1,220

$

1,207


(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

