T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management for September 2020
Oct 12, 2020, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.31 trillion as of September 30, 2020. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.5 billion in September 2020, and $2.4 billion for the quarter-ended September 30, 2020. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2020, to $11.2 billion. These client transfers include $0.1 billion, $1.6 billion and $7.7 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the September, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.
The firm's assets under management as of September 30, 2020, and for the prior month-, quarter- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
9/30/2020
|
8/31/2020
|
6/30/2020
|
12/31/2019
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity
|
$
|
442
|
$
|
456
|
$
|
407
|
$
|
407
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
78
|
77
|
76
|
74
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
196
|
202
|
188
|
202
|
716
|
735
|
671
|
683
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity
|
344
|
353
|
312
|
292
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
83
|
83
|
77
|
74
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
167
|
172
|
160
|
158
|
594
|
608
|
549
|
524
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,310
|
$
|
1,343
|
$
|
1,220
|
$
|
1,207
|
Target date retirement products
|
$
|
297
|
$
|
3005
|
$
|
284
|
$
|
292
|
(a)
|
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
|
(b)
|
The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
9/30/2020
|
8/31/2020
|
6/30/2020
|
12/31/2019
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$
|
587
|
$
|
606
|
$
|
544
|
$
|
553
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
129
|
129
|
127
|
130
|
716
|
735
|
671
|
683
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products
|
Equity and blended assets
|
473
|
487
|
435
|
412
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
121
|
121
|
114
|
112
|
594
|
608
|
549
|
524
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,310
|
$
|
1,343
|
$
|
1,220
|
$
|
1,207
|
(a)
|
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.