T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For September 2021
Oct 12, 2021, 08:39 ET
BALTIMORE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.61 trillion as of September 30, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.2 billion in September 2021, and $3.6 billion for the quarter-ended September 30, 2021. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2021, to $18.4 billion. These client transfers include $0.4 billion, $1.9 billion and $12.7 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the September, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.
The firm's assets under management as of September 30, 2021, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
9/30/2021
|
8/31/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity
|
$
|
546
|
$
|
573
|
$
|
551
|
$
|
498
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
88
|
88
|
86
|
79
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
227
|
234
|
229
|
217
|
861
|
895
|
866
|
794
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and other
|
Equity
|
428
|
449
|
435
|
397
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
93
|
94
|
92
|
89
|
Multi-asset(b)
|
230
|
237
|
230
|
190
|
751
|
780
|
757
|
676
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,612
|
$
|
1,675
|
$
|
1,623
|
$
|
1,470
|
Target date retirement products
|
$
|
378
|
$
|
390
|
$
|
379
|
$
|
332
|
(a)
|
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
|
(b)
|
The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
Supplemental Information
The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
9/30/2021
|
8/31/2021
|
6/30/2021
|
12/31/2020
|
U.S. mutual funds
|
Equity and blended assets
|
$
|
711
|
$
|
746
|
$
|
719
|
$
|
661
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
150
|
149
|
147
|
133
|
861
|
895
|
866
|
794
|
Subadvised and separate accounts and
|
Equity and blended assets
|
608
|
636
|
615
|
546
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
143
|
144
|
142
|
130
|
751
|
780
|
757
|
676
|
Total assets under management
|
$
|
1,612
|
$
|
1,675
|
$
|
1,623
|
$
|
1,470
|
(a)
|
Preliminary - subject to adjustment
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.
