T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For September 2021

News provided by

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Oct 12, 2021, 08:39 ET

BALTIMORE, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.61 trillion as of September 30, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $1.2 billion in September 2021, and $3.6 billion for the quarter-ended September 30, 2021. This brings total client transfers for the year-to-date period ended September 30, 2021, to $18.4 billion. These client transfers include $0.4 billion, $1.9 billion and $12.7 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during the September, quarter-to-date, and year-to-date periods.

The firm's assets under management as of September 30, 2021, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:

As of


Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

9/30/2021

8/31/2021

6/30/2021

12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity


$

546

$

573

$

551

$

498

 Fixed income, including money market

88

88

86

79

 Multi-asset(b)

227

234

229

217


861

895

866

794

Subadvised and separate accounts and other
investment products







 Equity

428

449

435

397

 Fixed income, including money market

93

94

92

89

 Multi-asset(b)

230

237

230

190


751

780

757

676

Total assets under management

$

1,612

$

1,675

$

1,623

$

1,470

Target date retirement products

$

378

 

$

390

 

$

379

 

$

332

(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b)

The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity
and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.

As of


Preliminary(a)





(in billions)

9/30/2021

8/31/2021

6/30/2021

12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds







 Equity and blended assets

$

711

$

746

$

719

$

661

 Fixed income, including money market

150

149

147

133


861

895

866

794

Subadvised and separate accounts and
other investment products







 Equity and blended assets

608

636

615

546

 Fixed income, including money market

143

144

142

130


751

780

757

676

Total assets under management

$

1,612

$

1,675

$

1,623

$

1,470

(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Related Links

www.troweprice.com

Also from this source

T. Rowe Price Names Theresa McLaughlin As Head Of Global Marketing...

T. Rowe Price Launches New Podcast, 'Confident Conversations On...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics