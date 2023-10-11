T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR SEPTEMBER 2023
11 Oct, 2023, 08:30 ET
BALTIMORE, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.35 trillion as of September 30, 2023. Preliminary net outflows were $4.2 billion for September 2023 and $17.4 billion for the quarter-ended September 2023.
The below table shows the firm's assets under management as of September 30, 2023, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by asset class and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.
|
As of
|
Preliminary(a)
|
(in billions)
|
9/30/2023
|
8/31/2023
|
6/30/2023
|
12/31/2022
|
Equity
|
$ 690
|
$ 730
|
$ 732
|
$ 664
|
Fixed income, including money market
|
169
|
169
|
169
|
167
|
Multi-asset
|
440
|
457
|
453
|
400
|
Alternatives
|
47
|
46
|
45
|
44
|
Total assets under management
|
$ 1,346
|
$ 1,402
|
$ 1,399
|
$ 1,275
|
Target date retirement products
|
$ 372
|
$ 384
|
$ 380
|
$ 334
|
(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
T. Rowe Price will release Q3 2023 earnings on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM ET. The company will host an earnings call from 8:00 – 8:45 AM ET that day. To access the webcast and accompanying materials, visit the company's investor relations website at: investors.troweprice.com
Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.
SOURCE T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc.
