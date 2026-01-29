T. ROWE PRICE INTRODUCES NEW THEMATIC ACTIVE ETF FOCUSED ON COMPANIES LEADING INNOVATION

The Innovation Leaders ETF offers investors access to disruptive companies across sectors like technology, healthcare, and financials.

BALTIMORE, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announced today the addition of the T. Rowe Price Innovation Leaders ETF (Ticker: TNXT). The new active ETF is designed to provide diversified exposure to companies identified as leaders in innovation across sectors, such as technology, healthcare and financials. It began trading today on the NASDAQ exchange.

The T. Rowe Price Innovation Leaders ETF leverages the firm's global research platform to combine top-down analysis of innovation trends with bottom-up analysis of individual securities, to invest in market leaders across sectors. It also retains the flexibility to invest outside these areas to stay adaptable to new innovations in different industries. With between 150-250 holdings anticipated, the ETF maintains a dynamic portfolio, designed to adjust to market conditions and emerging innovation trends, while maintaining disciplined risk management.

TNXT is actively co-managed by two portfolio managers from T. Rowe Price's Multi-Asset Division: Sean McWilliams, who also manages the T. Rowe Price Hedged Equity ETF, has 16 years of experience and serves as head of systematic investing within the Multi-Asset Division; and Som Priestley, who has 20 years of experience, and serves as head of Global Investment Solutions, Americas. The fund's net expense ratio is 0.49%.

Today's launch brings T. Rowe Price's roster of active ETFs to 31, including 21 equity ETFs and 10 fixed income offerings. Each ETF delivers key features associated with ETFs such as tax efficiency, more competitive expense ratios, and the flexibility to buy and sell shares throughout the trading day. Portfolio managers follow the firm's rigorous research practice of asking better questions, as they strive to deliver better investment outcomes for clients.

QUOTE

Tim Coyne, Global Head of Exchange-Traded Funds

"The Innovation Leaders ETF provides investors with access to some of the most disruptive companies shaping the future across technology, healthcare, financials, and more. Powered by T. Rowe Price's deep multi‑sector research and forward‑looking active management, we're able to uncover differentiated investment ideas for clients seeking to capture long‑term innovation themes in a rapidly evolving market landscape."

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.78 trillion in client assets as of December 31, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets. Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

Consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information visit troweprice.com. Read it carefully.

ETFs are bought and sold at market prices, not net asset value (NAV). Investors generally incur the cost of the spread between the prices at which shares are bought and sold. Buying and selling shares may result in brokerage commissions which will reduce returns.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group