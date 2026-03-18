T. ROWE PRICE IS SHAPING RETIREMENT THROUGH COLLABORATION, RESEARCH, AND INNOVATION

Firm expands retirement leadership team, reinforcing its commitment to advancing its global retirement capabilities

BALTIMORE, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global asset management firm and a leader in retirement, today announced that it is expanding the leadership team responsible for delivering world class global retirement capabilities. The expanded team now includes Jessica Sclafani, CAIA©, who will become head of the Retirement Strategist team; Richard Parkin, who recently joined T. Rowe Price as the head of UK Retirement; and Scott Keller, head of Americas, APAC, and EMEA Distribution, who will take on an expanded remit to include oversight of retirement strategy execution. These leaders join Dee Sawyer, head of Global Distribution, and Sébastien Page, head of Global Multi-Asset and Chief Investment Officer, in guiding enterprise retirement strategy, product development, and thought leadership for T. Rowe Price.

"For more than forty years, T. Rowe Price has been a recognized and trusted leader in the retirement industry," said Dee Sawyer, head of Global Distribution for T. Rowe Price. "We have invested in research, strengthened our global capabilities, and expanded our offerings with a clear focus on better understanding the wide-ranging needs of retirement savers. Augmenting our collaborative retirement leadership team enables us to deepen our focus on delivering the innovative solutions, actionable insights, and personalized support we believe will empower more people to achieve lasting financial well-being."

T. Rowe Price's recent Global Retirement Savings Survey (GRSS) found that many individuals remain concerned about retirement readiness, citing challenges like rising costs, longevity risk, and uncertainty around investment decisions. These insights reinforce the need for smarter solutions and greater support. In response, T. Rowe Price is sharpening its retirement agenda with a focus on:

Innovative Retirement Solutions: Comprehensive products—including target date funds and personalized managed accounts—to support every life stage.

Comprehensive products—including target date funds and personalized managed accounts—to support every life stage. Client-Centric Partnership: Tailored strategies for retirement plans and their consultants and advisors

Tailored strategies for retirement plans and their consultants and advisors Research and Thought Leadership : Leveraging behavioral insights to improve plan design and engagement.

: Leveraging behavioral insights to improve plan design and engagement. Financial Wellness and Education: Providing tools and resources for informed, confident decision-making.

Providing tools and resources for informed, confident decision-making. Fiduciary Excellence: Ensuring strong governance, transparency, and alignment with clients' best interests.

Building on a Legacy of Leadership

These leadership appointments follow the planned retirement of Michael Davis, who has helped shape the firm's retirement strategy and research capabilities across the last decade, and whose impressive 34-year career has included investment banking, asset management, and retirement policy. Since joining the firm in 2016, Davis has held several leadership roles at T. Rowe Price, amplifying the firm's voice on retirement issues and building high-performing teams across the organization.

"Michael has made a significant and lasting impact on our retirement business," Sawyer added. "Among his most meaningful contributions have been the strong, focused teams built under his leadership. He established a foundation for our retirement strategy that will continue to shape our work. As we continue to advance our position as a global retirement provider, we remain steadfast in our commitment to driving better retirement outcomes for our clients."

Helping Investors Thrive

As retirement experts, T. Rowe Price is focused on helping financial professionals, employers and other organizations that sponsor retirement plans, and individual savers thrive in an evolving world. With over forty years of retirement experience and two-thirds of its assets under management related to retirement, T. Rowe Price is uniquely positioned to provide the innovative solutions, meaningful partnerships, and investment vehicles to help clients navigate the changing retirement landscape. More information on the firm's retirement capabilities can be found here.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.80 trillion in client assets as of February 28, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets.

Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group