T. Rowe Price Issues Statement On The SECURE Act

BALTIMORE, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- We applaud Congress for including the SECURE Act in its appropriations package and for recognizing the importance of retirement savings. The legislation includes meaningful changes that will allow more people to participate in workplace savings plans and should have positive impact on retirement for millions of Americans.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), is a global investment management organization with $1.18 trillion in assets under management as of November 30, 2019. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research. For more information, visit troweprice.com, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, or Facebook.

