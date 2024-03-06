T. ROWE PRICE LAUNCHES INVESTMENT FOCUSED PODCAST, "THE ANGLE"

New podcast highlights perspectives from T. Rowe Price Global Investment Experts, Inaugural Season To Focus On The 'Blue Economy'

BALTIMORE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm, has launched "The Angle," a podcast focused on timely topics shaping financial markets. The inaugural season, "The Blue Economy—Making Waves" premiered on February 5th and explores how innovations in financing can help create a more protected and sustainable global water economy.

The first season is hosted by Nick Trueman, T. Rowe Price's head of Distribution in Europe, and it features perspectives from the firm's global investment team.

"I am delighted to be hosting the first season of 'The Angle,' and I'm especially excited to explore the blue economy with my T. Rowe Price colleagues from Fixed Income," said Trueman. "Our oceans and clean water supplies are critical to the world's economy, so sustainable development through innovations in blue financing will be essential for supporting the ongoing health and resilience of these vital water resources."

The full season will include six episodes, four of which are currently available to listeners. New episodes will be released weekly through April 2nd. Topics and guests include:

"Discovering the Potential of the Blue Economy through Sustainable Development," featuring Samy Muaddi, emerging markets fixed income portfolio manager, and Poppy Allonby, head of ESG* Enablement





"How Are Emerging Markets Confronting El Niño and Climate Risks?," featuring Aaron Gifford, emerging markets sovereign credit analyst, and Willem Visser, associate portfolio manager, fixed income ESG





"Can Innovations in Finance Really Support the Blue Economy?," featuring Matt Lawton, fixed income portfolio manager, and Samy Muaddi





"Water Stress—The Hidden Risk in Latin America," featuring Mariel Abreu, credit analyst, and Duncan Scott, ESG investment analyst





," featuring , credit analyst, and , ESG investment analyst "Sustainable Investing – Can Impact be Feasibly Measured?," featuring Matt Lawton and Tongai Kunorubwe, head of fixed income ESG

Episodes of "The Angle" are available across multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts. For more information on the podcast please click here. Additionally, details on the blue economy can be found here.

"The Angle" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. "CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, launched its third season in November 2023.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price has $1.45 trillion in assets under management as of January 31, 2024, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, YouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

*Environmental, Social, Governance

