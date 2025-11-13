T. ROWE PRICE LAUNCHES SEASON 5 OF AWARD-WINNING 'CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® ON RETIREMENT' PODCAST

New season of retirement podcast equips listeners with knowledge, tools, and confidence to navigate retirement's biggest challenges and create the future they imagine

BALTIMORE, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global asset management firm and a leader in retirement, announced the launch of its fifth season of the award-winning podcast, "CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement." The new season is hosted by Jessica Sclafani, Global Retirement Strategist, and it brings timely topics and expert guests to help listeners plan for their financial future with clarity and confidence.

"Retirement planning is more complex than ever, and in Season 5 we're tackling those tough issues head-on," said Sclafani. "Driven by our spirit of curiosity, we're providing innovative strategies, thoughtful insights, and expert guidance to help listeners confidently prepare for and thrive in retirement," said Jessica Sclafani.

The first episode, which debuted today, covers how to connect savings with life goals – now and in the future. During the episode, Sclafani explores balancing short- and long-term financial goals with T. Rowe Price colleagues Stuart Ritter, CFP®, Insights Director, and Rachel Weker, Retirement Strategist. The discussion covers debt management, emergency funds, tax-advantaged accounts, automation, and gamification, offering practical strategies for connecting savings to life ambitions.

Upcoming topics for season five include:

Social Security considerations for women

How exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can help investors defer taxes and boost long-term growth potential

A 360-degree view of retirement tax planning

Strategies to help balance retirement savings with multi-generation care

"Retirement planning is about more than just numbers—it's about helping people feel secure in their choices and empowering them to create the future they want," continued Sclafani. "This season will address the challenges that matter most—from balancing today's needs with long-term goals to navigating complex tax and caregiving dynamics."

CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Learn more about the series, explore past seasons, and review additional episodes by visiting troweprice.com/podcast.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) is a leading global asset management firm, entrusted with managing $1.79 trillion in client assets as of October 31, 2025, about two-thirds of which are retirement-related. Renowned for over 85 years of investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm leverages its longstanding expertise to ask better questions that can drive better investment decisions. Built on a culture of integrity and prioritizing client interests, T. Rowe Price empowers millions of investors worldwide to thrive amidst evolving markets.

Visit troweprice.com/newsroom for news and public policy commentary.

