T. ROWE PRICE LAUNCHES SPECIAL EDITION OF "THE ANGLE" PODCAST FOCUSING ON EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP

The new episodes are hosted by Eric Veiel, head of Global Investments and chief investment officer for T. Rowe Price. In the series, Veiel will meet with company CEOs and leaders to share their personal stories, leadership strategies, and lessons they have learned during their careers. Each episode will highlight candid conversations and real-world advice from prominent executives. The inaugural episode, available now, features H. Lawrence Culp, Jr., chairman and CEO of GE Aerospace.

"We are thrilled to bring listeners of "The Angle" closer to some of the most important and influential leaders in business," said Veiel. "Their stories of success and resilience are invaluable for anyone looking to understand what it takes to lead in today's dynamic business environment. Our goal with this new season is to provide our audience not only with insights, but also inspiration. We want to showcase the human side of leadership and the personal journeys that have shaped these remarkable individuals, and we thank them for being so generous with their perspectives."

"The Angle" is available across multiple platforms, including Spotify and Apple Podcasts . Future episodes will be announced later. For more information on the podcast please click here .

"The Angle" is T. Rowe Price's second podcast series. " CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement ," which features T. Rowe Price experts sharing their perspectives on retirement-related topics, launched its fourth season in November 2024.

