T. Rowe Price Named To Forbes list of America's Best-In-State Employers 2024

BALTIMORE, Sept. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a Baltimore, Maryland, based global investment management firm and a leader in retirement services, today announced it has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best-In-State Employers 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc.

America's Best-In-State Employers 2024 have been identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 160,000 employees working for companies employing at least 500 people within the U.S. The ranking is open to companies from all industry sectors. The consideration of data from three years allowed for a robust differentiation between organizations that consistently perform well from those that may only have had a single good year. In total, around 4.4 million employer evaluations were considered.

An employer's final score is determined on a state-by-state basis and is built upon two types of employee evaluations:

Personal Evaluations: Employees' willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Public Evaluations: Recommendations from friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry (also known as indirect evaluations).

"At T. Rowe Price, we want our associates to grow and make a difference in ways that matter to them," said Michelle Swanenburg, head of human resources for T. Rowe Price. "This recognition not only underscores our commitment to enhancing the well-being and career growth of our associates, but also extends our ongoing commitment to supporting the communities where they live and work. We are honored to be recognized among the best employers in Maryland."

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages $1.59 trillion in assets under management as of July 31, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and troweprice.com/newsroom .

