T. ROWE PRICE NAMES POPPY ALLONBY AS HEAD OF ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, AND GOVERNANCE ENABLEMENT

In this new role, Allonby will join the ESG Leadership Committee and help execute the firm's ESG strategy, driving cross-functional consistency and coordination of the strategy. In alignment with T. Rowe Price's business strategies and ESG investing capabilities, she will oversee the firm's corporate ESG positioning, global ESG product range, regulatory engagement, and go-to-market approach.

Allonby will be based in London and report to Eric Veiel, head of Global Equity and member of the Management Committee with oversight responsibility for the firm's ESG investing, corporate, and operational activities. The other members of the ESG Leadership Committee are Donna Anderson, head of Corporate Governance for T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (TRPA); Maria Elena Drew, director of research for Responsible Investing for TRPA; and Chris Whitehouse, head of ESG for T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc.

"Our stakeholders, clients, employees, and shareholders are interested not only in how we invest, but also in how we behave as a firm," said Veiel. "Poppy's investing, strategy, and global leadership experience, as well as her broad sustainability and climate change expertise, will be invaluable as we advance our ESG strategy and deliver an integrated ESG vision for the firm. As we embed sustainability principles throughout our business, we look forward to benefiting from the perspective and innovative approach she will bring to the ongoing buildout of our operational ESG capabilities."

Allonby most recently was head of Global Product, EMEA and APAC, for BlackRock, where she was instrumental in developing and delivering the sustainable product strategy for its active investment business. She was also responsible for product strategy, product development and structuring, and ongoing investment oversight for more than 1,000 funds with US$970 billion in assets under management across all asset classes. Previously at BlackRock, Allonby was a portfolio manager for multibillion-dollar global energy funds that invest across the traditional energy sector, as well as for dedicated sustainable energy funds investing in renewables, energy efficiency, automotive, and companies mitigating climate change.

She serves on the external advisory board of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) Energy Initiative, MIT's hub for energy research, education, and outreach. From 2016 to 2017, Allonby served as a commissioner for the Energy Transitions Commission, a global multidisciplinary thought leadership group working to accelerate low-carbon energy systems. In 2016, the World Economic Forum recognized her as a "Young Global Leader."

