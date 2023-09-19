T. ROWE PRICE: NEW REPORT ON WHY RECENT RETIREES WANT TO RETURN TO WORK

News provided by

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

19 Sep, 2023, 10:35 ET

Millions of retirees returning to part- and full-time work in search of financial and emotional benefits

BALTIMORE, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, published a report entitled "Unretiring": Why Recent Retirees Want to Go Back to Work. While the COVID-19 pandemic may have created an unusually large wave of retirees who have subsequently returned to the workforce, the study found the trend of returning to work in retirement is continuing to grow1. Of those who consider themselves retired, the report shows that 20% work either part- or full- time, while another 7% of respondents reported looking for employment, post pandemic2.

The report also noted many retirees return or continue to work due to their retirement lifestyle and for financial reasons. Roughly 48% of those working in retirement felt they needed to work for financial reasons and were mostly from the lower asset thresholds, which included women and single retirees. The report also found 45% chose to work for social and emotional benefits.

Key Insights

  • Many retirees see part-time work as a good transition strategy with 57% of retirees wanting to continue working in some form while 43% would consider stop working all at once.
  • Women and single retirees are more likely than men or married couples to cite income as the primary motivator. Men, in particular, were more likely to cite social connections as motivation to work.
  • Some of the largest financial benefits of additional years of work are delaying retirement account withdrawals and delaying claiming Social Security benefits. At the same time, working in retirement could impact Social Security benefits prior to one's full retirement age (FRA).

"Many retirees either choose to work or need work to be included in their retirement lifestyle," says Judith Ward, CFP®, a thought leadership director at T. Rowe Price. "The decision can have many powerful positive effects, not least of which is financial well-being."

Also noted in the report, returning to work doesn't always mean returning to a previous career or work arrangement. Many retirees choose new vocations in retirement and may explore causes or fields that align with their passions and build on their professional experience. Others take advantage of remote work, part-time work, or flexible arrangements to achieve a work-life balance that suits their new life stage.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE
Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ: TROW) helps people around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Investors rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management approach of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities.

T. Rowe Price manages USD$1.40 trillion in assets under management as of August 31, 2023, and serves millions of clients globally. News and other updates can be found on Facebook, InstagramLinkedInTwitterYouTube, and troweprice.com/newsroom.

Important Information

This material has been prepared by T. Rowe Price for general and educational purposes only. This material does not provide recommendations concerning investments, investment strategies, or account types. It is not individualized to the needs of any specific investor and is not intended to suggest that any particular investment action is appropriate for you, nor is it intended to serve as the primary basis for investment decision-making. T. Rowe Price, its affiliates, and its associates do not provide legal or tax advice. Any tax-related discussion contained in this material, including any attachments/links, is not intended or written to be used, and cannot be used, for the purpose of (i) avoiding any tax penalties or (ii) promoting, marketing, or recommending to any other party any transaction or matter addressed herein. Please consult your independent legal counsel and/or tax professional regarding any legal or tax issues raised in this material.

Information contained herein is based upon sources we consider to be reliable; we do not, however, guarantee its accuracy.

All investments are subject to market risk, including the possible loss of principal. All charts and tables are shown for illustrative purposes only.

T. Rowe Price Investment Services, Inc.

© 2023 T. Rowe Price. All Rights Reserved. T. ROWE PRICE, INVEST WITH CONFIDENCE, and the Bighorn Sheep design are, collectively and/or apart, trademarks of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 Calculations by Nick Bunker, director of North American Economic Research at Indeed Hiring Lab, using IPUMS extract of CPS microdata.
2 The 8th annual T. Rowe Price Retirement Saving & Spending Survey was conducted by NMG Consulting on behalf of T. Rowe Price and included a sample of 2,895 401(k) retirement plan participants and 1,136 retirees with a Rollover IRA or left-in-plan balance. The survey was fielded online from June 24 to July 22, 2022.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Also from this source

T. ROWE PRICE NAMES RAMON RICHARDS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

T. ROWE PRICE ANNOUNCES ADDITION OF SENIOR EXECUTIVE TO INSTITUTIONAL BUSINESS IN CANADA

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.