T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND ANNOUNCES DECEMBER 31, 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND DECLARED TOTAL DISTRIBUTIONS OF $0.69 PER SHARE IN Q4 2025

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund (the "Company" or "OCREDIT") today reported financial results and total distributions of $0.69 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

As private credit remains a key driver of financing solutions within credit markets, OCREDIT closed the fourth quarter with the addition of 16 new portfolio companies across a diverse range of industries, representing portfolio net growth of nearly $210.1 million. OCREDIT's $2.9 billion investment portfolio is now comprised of exposure to 135 portfolio companies across 22 unique sectors, and a weighted average portfolio yield of 10.0%. "OCREDIT remains focused on disciplined underwriting, portfolio quality, and risk management amid a volatile and dynamic market environment," said Eric Muller, OCREDIT'S Chief Executive Officer. "Private credit continues to play an important role for investors, supported by fundamental credit selection, structural protections, and direct engagement with borrowers. We believe these characteristics position the asset class well to navigate periods of uncertainty."

QUARTERLY HIGHLIGHTS

Inception-to-date 1 annualized total return of 11.87% 2 ;

annualized total return of 11.87% ; Net investment income per share was $0.65 with weighted average yield on debt and income producing investments, at amortized cost of 10.0% 3 , and earnings per share were $0.63;

, and earnings per share were $0.63; Distributions declared were $0.69 with a dividend yield of 10.3%;

Net asset value per share as of December 31, 2025 was $26.89;

Gross investment fundings were $464.6 million;

Debt-to-equity as of December 31, 2025 was 0.90x, as compared to 0.80x as of September 30, 2025;

The Company had total net debt outstanding of $1,441.9 million with a weighted average interest rate of debt of 6.5%. In the fourth quarter, TRP OHA SPV Funding I, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of OCREDIT, entered into the Third Amendment (the "Third Amendment") to the BNP Credit Agreement. The Third Amendment, among other things, (i) increased the maximum facility amount from $400.0 million to $500.0 million, (ii) reduced the applicable margin for advances to 1.85% per annum prior to the end of the reinvestment period, and (iii) updated the unused fee structure.

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company issued 1,641,708 of Class I common shares for proceeds of $44.1 million, 529,167 of Class S common shares for proceeds of $14.2 million, and 1,271,077 of Class D common shares for proceeds of $34.2 million. From January 1, 2026 through March 11, 2026, the Company received total proceeds of $93.3 million from common shareholders in connection with its public offering. 4

Subsequent to quarter end on January 30, 2026, the Company declared a regular distribution of $0.20 per share and a variable supplemental distribution of $0.03 per share, for total distributions of $0.23 per share, which was paid on or about March 4, 2026 to common shareholders of record as of January 30, 2026. On February 27, 2026, the Company declared a regular distribution of $0.20 per share and a variable supplemental distribution of $0.03 per share, for total distributions of $0.23 per share, which is payable on or about March 31, 2026 to common shareholders of record as of February 27, 2026.

DISTRIBUTIONS5

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company declared total distributions of $0.69 per share. As of December 31, 2025, the Company's annualized distribution yield was 10.3%.6

From January 1, 2026 through March 11, 2026, the Company declared the following distributions6:

($ per share) January 30, 2026 February 27, 2026 Base Distribution $ 0.20 $ 0.20 Variable Distribution $ 0.03 $ 0.03 Total Distribution $ 0.23 $ 0.23

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

($ in thousands, unless otherwise noted) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Net investment income per share $ 0.65 $ 0.65 Net investment income $ 37,347 $ 35,275 Earnings per share $ 0.63 $ 0.73





($ in thousands, unless otherwise noted) As of

December 31, 2025 As of September 30,

2025 Total fair value of investments $ 2,893,559 $ 2,675,904 Total assets $ 3,081,289 $ 2,759,432 Total net assets $ 1,588,246 $ 1,501,124 Net asset value per share $ 26.89 $ 26.94

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

For the three months ended December 31, 2025, net investment fundings were $210.1 million. The Company invested $464.6 million during the quarter, including $241.7 million in 16 new companies and $222.9 million in existing companies. The Company had $254.5 million of principal repayments and sales during the quarter.

($ in millions, unless otherwise noted) Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Investment Fundings $ 464.6 $ 377.2 Sales and Repayments $ 254.5 $ 164.7 Net Investment Activity $ 210.1 $ 212.5

As of December 31, 2025, the Company's investment portfolio had a fair value of $2,893.6 million, comprised of investments in 135 portfolio companies operating across 22 different industries. The investment portfolio at fair value was comprised of 90.4% first lien loans, 7.8% second lien loans, 1.5% preferred equity investments and 0.3% common stocks. In addition, as of December 31, 2025, 97.5% of the Company's debt investments based on fair value were at floating rates and 2.5% were at fixed rates. There were no investments on non-accrual status.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information contained in this communication constitutes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "outlook," "indicator," "believes," "expects," "potential," "continues," "may," "can," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "predicts," "intends," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates", "confident," "conviction," "identified" or the negative versions of these words or other comparable words thereof. These may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements about plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, statements regarding future performance, statements regarding economic and market trends and statements regarding identified but not yet closed investments. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and there are or may be important factors that could cause actual outcomes or results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. OCREDIT believes these factors also include but are not limited to those described under the section entitled "Risk Factors" in its prospectus, and any such updated factors included in its periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this document (or OCREDIT's prospectus and other filings). Except as otherwise required by federal securities laws, OCREDIT undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE OHA SELECT PRIVATE CREDIT FUND

OCREDIT is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company ("BDC") under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. The Company also intends to elect to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. OHA Private Credit Advisors LLC (the "Adviser") is the investment adviser of the Company. The Adviser is registered as an investment adviser with the SEC under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. OCREDIT's registration statement became effective on September 29, 2023. From inception through December 31, 2025, the Company has invested approximately $4.0 billion in aggregate cost of debt investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. The Company's investment objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, predominately in the form of current income, with select investments capturing long-term capital appreciation, while maintaining a strong focus on risk management. OCREDIT invests primarily in directly originated and customized private financing solutions, including loans and other debt securities with a strong focus on senior secured lending to larger companies.

Please visit www.ocreditfund.com for additional information.

ABOUT OAK HILL ADVISORS

Oak Hill Advisors ("OHA") is a leading global credit-focused alternative asset manager with over 30 years of investment experience. OHA works with institutions and individuals and seeks to deliver a consistent track record of attractive risk-adjusted returns. The firm has approximately $111 billion in assets under management ("AUM") as of December 31, 2025 across credit strategies, including private credit, high yield bonds, leveraged loans, private capital solutions and collateralized loan obligations. Additional information on OHA's AUM calculation methodology can be found on the OHA website . OHA's emphasis on long-term partnerships with companies, sponsors and other partners allows for the provision of customized credit solutions across market cycles. With over 400 experienced professionals across six global offices, OHA brings a collaborative approach to offering investors a single platform to meet their diverse credit needs. OHA is the private markets platform of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ – GS: TROW). For more information, please visit www.oakhilladvisors.com.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price has $1.78 trillion in assets under management as of December 31, 2025, and serves millions of clients globally. Firmwide AUM includes assets managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. and its investment advisory affiliates, in addition to SMA Model Delivery. News and other updates can be found on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and troweprice.com/newsroom .

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities (in thousands, except per share amounts)

As of As of

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 ASSETS



Investments at fair value:



Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (cost of $2,905,803 and $2,051,457 at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) $ 2,893,559 $ 2,053,427 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 140,859 62,157 Subscription receivable 950 — Interest receivable 21,267 26,679 Deferred financing costs 12,197 8,557 Deferred offering costs — 220 Receivable for investments sold 1,476 9,890 Derivative assets, at fair value (Note 5) 10,981 790 Total assets $ 3,081,289 $ 2,161,720





LIABILITIES



Debt (net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $2,366 and $3,093, at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) $ 1,441,856 $ 913,053 Payable for investments purchased 3,259 82 Interest and debt fee payable 9,417 21,969 Distribution payable 13,465 14,313 Management fee payable 4,753 3,494 Income incentive fee payable 5,391 4,478 Distribution and/or shareholder servicing fees payable 124 33 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,038 3,669 Due to counterparty 10,740 — Total liabilities $ 1,493,043 $ 961,091





Commitments and contingencies (Note 9)









NET ASSETS



Common shares, $0.01 par value (59,072,291 and 43,472,573 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) $ 591 $ 435 Additional paid in capital 1,615,011 1,197,185 Distributable earnings (loss) (27,356) 3,009 Total net assets $ 1,588,246 $ 1,200,629 Total liabilities and net assets $ 3,081,289 $ 2,161,720 Net asset value per share $ 26.89 $ 27.62

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

sec.gov

T. Rowe Price OHA Select Private Credit Fund Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 Investment income from non-controlled / non-affiliated investments:





Interest and dividend income $ 243,405 $ 189,264 $ 55,385 PIK Income 14,458 4,452 994 Other income 9,959 13,017 3,465 Total investment income 267,822 206,733 59,844







Expenses:





Interest and debt fee expense $ 81,856 $ 59,038 $ 19,516 Management fees 17,100 11,793 2,522 Income incentive fee 19,711 15,632 4,178 Distribution and shareholder servicing fees





Class S 781 126 — Class D 195 — — Professional fees 2,787 2,375 1,299 Board of Trustees fees 393 390 389 Administrative service expenses 2,904 1,685 550 Organizational costs — — 94 Other general & administrative expenses 4,420 4,913 1,463 Amortization of deferred offering costs 220 2,341 1,102 Total expenses before fee waivers and expense support 130,367 98,293 31,113 Expense support — (1,306) (402) Recoupment of expense support 1,576 134 — Management fees waiver — (2,344) (2,522) Income incentive fee waiver — (3,363) (4,178) Total expenses net of fee waivers and expense support 131,943 91,414 24,011 Net investment income before taxes 135,879 115,319 35,833 Excise tax expense — 194 275 Net investment income 135,879 115,125 35,558







Realized and unrealized gain (loss):





Realized gain (loss):





Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (1,419) (3,002) 51 Foreign currency transactions 926 (445) 114 Foreign currency forward contracts (7,620) 2,751 194 Net realized gain (loss) (8,113) (696) 359







Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation):





Non-controlled/non-affiliated investments (14,214) (14,716) 17,174 Foreign currency translation 210 (80) — Foreign currency forward contracts (385) 1,839 (1,048) Net change in unrealized appreciation (depreciation) (14,389) (12,957) 16,126 Net realized and unrealized gain (loss) (22,502) (13,653) 16,485 Net increase (decrease) in net assets resulting from operations $ 113,377 $ 101,472 $ 52,043

See accompanying notes to consolidated financial statements.

sec.gov

____________________________ 1 Inception is November 14, 2022. 2 Annualized total return based on net asset value calculated as the change in net asset value per share during the respective period, assuming distributions that have been declared are reinvested on the effects of the performance of the Company during the period. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. 3 Computed as (a) the annual stated interest rate or yield plus the annual accretion of discounts or less the annual amortization of premiums, as applicable, on income producing securities, divided by (b) the total relevant investments at amortized cost or fair value, as applicable. 4 Does not include common shares sold through the Company's distribution reinvestment plan. 5 Future distribution payments are not guaranteed. The Company may pay distributions from the sale of assets, offering proceeds, or borrowings. 6 Performance and share activity shown is indicative of Class I only, unless otherwise indicated.

