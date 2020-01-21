T. Rowe Price Relaunches Money Confident Kids Website With Five-Step Program

Setting a financial goal

Since the launch of its financial education efforts in 2009, T. Rowe Price continues its mission of promoting financial capabilities and working to build confidence not only in kids, but also in adults who might struggle with how to navigate conversations about finances with kids. T. Rowe Price's 2019 Parents, Kids & Money Survey found that half of parents have some reluctance to discuss money matters with their kids.

The Money Confident Kids program's content is intended to be administered by an adult and serves as a turnkey solution for teachers, parents, and volunteers to discuss money matters with kids. By creating a more systematic process for adults, the program offers a shelf-ready approach to teaching financial concepts in the classroom and home. Each step has downloadable lessons and activities for kids. The refreshed site also includes games, tips, and other resources.

Over the past 10 years, T. Rowe Price's financial education efforts have reached 12 million people.1

Renee Christoff, head of Global Associate Engagement + Corporate Social Responsibility at T. Rowe Price

"Helping kids develop financial capabilities is the first step toward helping the next generation of adults achieve financial security. Our Money Confident Kids program offers a non-intimidating way to learn—for kids and teachers and parents. We're excited to offer a new experience for our users and support their continued use of the Money Confident Kids program in the classroom and home."

(1) Total reach of websites, online games, apps, exhibits, programs with Scholastic and Junior Achievement, and sponsored events.

MONEY CONFIDENT KIDS is a registered trademark of T. Rowe Price, Group, Inc.

