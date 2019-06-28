T. Rowe Price Statement on Corporate Access

BALTIMORE, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent press reports have suggested that big investment firms, including T. Rowe Price, plan to discontinue the longstanding practice of utilizing Wall Street firms for access to companies in which we invest. In fact, T. Rowe Price continues to find value in the access to corporate leaders that Wall Street has facilitated over many years. To best meet our investors' needs and better serve our clients, we are supplementing that practice by joining with other major asset management firms to plan separate corporate access events that will provide a unique and tailored research experience for our company's investors. As a fundamental investment research firm, in-depth meetings with company management teams continue to be integral to our investment process and to our ability to make informed investment decisions on behalf of our clients.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a global investment management organization with $1.07 trillion in assets under management as of May 31, 2019. The organization provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The company also offers sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research. For more information, visit troweprice.com, Twitter, YouTube, LinkedIn, Instagram, or Facebook.

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.troweprice.com

