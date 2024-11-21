T. ROWE PRICE'S ACCLAIMED 'CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® ON RETIREMENT' PODCAST ENTERS ITS FOURTH SEASON

Award-winning podcast continues to deliver valuable insights that offer tangible strategies to help listeners navigate the complexities of retirement planning

BALTIMORE, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price, a global investment management firm and a leader in retirement, announced today it has released its fourth season of 'CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement.'

The first episode of the new season will celebrate 50 years of landmark retirement legislation inspired by the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 (ERISA), highlighting retirement savings progress and innovation over the last half-century. Episodes will be published monthly and will highlight a wide variety of retirement topics that include:

Living and long-term care considerations for the second half of retirement

Navigating inflation and market volatility

Unlocking the power of your social security benefits

Innovative approaches to tailoring your retirement income plan

Planning for expenses in retirement

Retirement planning mistakes to avoid

The benefits of traditional and alternative investments for your retirement

"We are excited to introduce our new season of the CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement podcast, a series designed to empower investors with the knowledge and insights they need to navigate the ever-changing retirement landscape," said Kim Zook, host of season four and head of U.S. Intermediaries Retirement division at T. Rowe Price. "Each episode brings together some of our top retirement thought leaders to share their strategies and experiences, providing invaluable perspectives to help listeners feel more confident in their retirement decisions."

Season four builds on three previous seasons of the podcast series. Those seasons featured popular episodes around bridging the racial retirement savings gap, becoming a retirement-ready woman, retirement strategies for LGBT+ investors, how the psychology of money influences financial behavior, and the value of financial advice and unretirement.

Earlier this month, T. Rowe Price published a special edition episode entitled, "The Best of CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement: Highlights and Insights Over the Years." The episode was hosted by Michael Davis, head of Global Retirement Strategy at T. Rowe Price and revisits some of the most impactful clips from the past three seasons.

CONFIDENT CONVERSATIONS® on Retirement is available on all major podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Learn more about the series and additional episodes by visiting T. Rowe Price's website.

ABOUT T. ROWE PRICE

Founded in 1937, T. Rowe Price (NASDAQ – GS: TROW) helps individuals and institutions around the world achieve their long-term investment goals. As a large global asset management company known for investment excellence, retirement leadership, and independent proprietary research, the firm is built on a culture of integrity that puts client interests first. Clients rely on the award-winning firm for its retirement expertise and active management of equity, fixed income, alternatives, and multi-asset investment capabilities. T. Rowe Price serves millions of clients globally and manages U.S. $1.61 trillion in assets under management as of October 31, 2024. About two-thirds of the assets under management are retirement-related. News and other updates can be found on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , X , YouTube , and troweprice.com/newsroom .

