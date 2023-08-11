T SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds AT&T Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 26, 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased AT&T between March 1, 2020 and July 26, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until September 26, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, AT&T Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) AT&T owns cables around the country that are highly toxic due to their being wrapped in lead, and which harm Company employees and non-employees alike; (2) it faces potentially significant litigation risk, regulatory risk, and reputational harm as a result of its ownership of these lead-covered cables and the health risks stemming from their presence around the United States; (3) it was warned about the damage and risks presented by these cables but did not disclose them as a potential threat to employee safety or to everyday people and communities; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

