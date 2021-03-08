T-street Capital Announces Growth Equity Investment In Hyperlite Mountain Gear

NEW YORK, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T-street Capital, LLC ("T-street"), a consumer-focused growth equity fund, announced today that it has completed an investment in the high-performance backcountry superfan brand, Hyperlite Mountain Gear, Inc. ("Hyperlite"). Based in Maine and founded in 2010 by brothers Mike and Dan St. Pierre, Hyperlite is a disruptor within the branded backcountry gear market and a leading innovator, designer, and manufacturer of high-tech, ultralight gear including backpacks, tents, and accessories. Mike St. Pierre created Hyperlite to provide the backcountry athlete with the most technologically advanced materials and innovative products that are lightweight, durable, and highly water-resistant, thereby providing for a transformational outdoor experience. Hyperlite's philosophy of "Essentialism" in the outdoors and focus on authenticity have established a loyal fan base, positioning the company to achieve accelerated growth and realize its vision of becoming the leading performance brand for the backcountry consumer with a broad and integrated product offering.

Dale Cheney, General Partner at T-street, commented, "We believe that we'll continue to see strong growth trends within the health & wellness and outdoor industry, and the Hyperlite brand has successfully captured the consumer's passion for authenticity and high-performance. Hyperlite is well positioned to benefit from the rising demand for outdoor gear for the avid backcountry adventurer." Cheney continued, "We are very enthusiastic to partner with such amazing founders, Mike & Dan St. Pierre, as well as the exceptional team that they have assembled which includes some of the most talented and innovative professionals in the outdoor industry."

Mike St. Pierre, CEO of Hyperlite, noted, "This investment marks an important milestone for Hyperlite as we prepare to accelerate our growth and continue to execute our vision of providing the consumer with the knowledge and best-in-class ultralight products and integrated solutions for a transformational outdoor experience." Will Manzer, Chairman of Hyperlite and former Chairman of the Outdoor Industry Association, added, "We welcome T-street's successful experience and expertise in developing emerging consumer product brands. T-street shares a passion for our brand and truly supports our strategy and vision for the future, and we look forward to a successful partnership as we continue to expand Hyperlite both domestically and internationally."

About T-street Capital

T-street is an independent investment firm whose primary mission is to partner with founders and management teams to support the growth and strategic development of small to mid-size businesses focused on emerging consumer product brands. The team has a diverse background of consumer investing and operating expertise that can be supportive in providing a flexible and tailored equity solution for accelerated expansion. T-street's consumer-focused categories include, food & beverage, health & wellness, active lifestyle, fitness & nutrition, leisure & entertainment, and beauty & personal care. T-street was founded in 2013 by the General Partner, Dale Cheney. For more information on T-street, please visit www.t-street.com.

Media Contact:

Dale Cheney

[email protected]

SOURCE T-street Capital, LLC

Related Links

http://www.t-street.com

