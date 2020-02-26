T-street Capital Expands Investment Team with the Addition of Greg Peterson from Goldman Sachs

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T-street Capital, LLC ("T-street"), a consumer-focused growth equity firm, announced today that Greg Peterson has joined T-street as a Vice President. Peterson will play a key role in supporting T-street's continued growth and strategy of providing a flexible and tailored equity solution to the most promising entrepreneur-owned companies focused on emerging consumer product brands.

Dale L. Cheney, Managing Partner of T-street, commented, "We are thrilled to have an experienced professional like Greg join our team at T-street. Greg has developed an impressive track record during his time at Goldman Sachs and his transaction experience with premier clients will be immediately accretive to T-street. He will play a vital role in driving value in new and existing portfolio companies and supporting T-street's future fundraising initiatives."

Prior to joining T-street, Peterson was an Investment Banking Associate at Goldman Sachs in New York, completing a variety of transactions within the Global Natural Resources Group. Peterson began his career in the Investment Management Division at Goldman Sachs in New York. Peterson received a B.A. in Economics and Accounting from the College of the Holy Cross.

About T-street Capital

T-street is an independent investment firm whose primary mission is to partner with founders and management teams to support the growth and strategic development of small to mid-size businesses focused on emerging consumer product brands. The team has a diverse background of consumer investing and operating expertise that can be supportive in providing a flexible and tailored equity solution for accelerated expansion. T-street's consumer-focused categories include, food & beverage, health & wellness, active lifestyle, fitness & nutrition, and beauty & personal care. For more information on T-street, please visit www.t-street.com.

