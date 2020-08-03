T-Systems' Ciara Mullan discusses digital transformation in challenging times || Technology Magazine

NORWICH, England, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media announced today the launch of the August edition of Technology magazine.

In this month's cover feature, we speak to Ciara Mullan, VP of Transition and Transformation at renowned IT services provider T-Systems. Mullan informs us about what it takes to implement transformation projects in such challenging times as we are now in.

Mullan believes her role delivering transformation requires a specific culture to be implemented. "We're transforming our tools and our operations," she says. "That means having programmes in place, being of an open mindset and working with people that share our culture, on a cultural transformation. That is leading to a focus on reducing complexity, optimising speed and giving the right focus to our customers."

We also hear from SAP's Lorraine Longato and Nicholas Nicoloudis, who inform us on the topic of human-centric innovation and what it means to use technology to change lives..

Cloud computing is an ever-present fixture on the digital transformation agenda. That's why our Top 10 sees us counting down the world's largest companies that offer their customers cloud services.

Don't forget to read our other feature interviews with AltaMed Health Services, COLOTRAQ, Dentsu Aegis Network, Panasonic, Digital Realty and many more.

READ TECHNOLOGY MAGAZINE HERE

