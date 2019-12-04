T-Systems North America and Hitachi Vantara Partner To Deliver Targeted Managed Services for Healthcare and Life Sciences Customers

CHICAGO and SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Systems North America (TSNA) and Hitachi Vantara today announced a collaboration to develop new Hitachi Vantara-powered managed services. These services target the challenges and opportunities that face healthcare and life sciences customers, particularly around enterprise imaging and other business operational systems.

The first, the Enterprise Imaging Data Protection solution from TSNA, is comprised of two as-a-service offerings: Cloud Data Storage and Cloud Data Replication that protect clinical, diagnostic and analytics data. It also allows consolidated access to Digital Imaging and Communications in Medicine (DICOM) and non-DICOM data generated by Picture Archiving and Communication Systems (PACS) and image analysis solutions. The solution is available via a consumption model that allows healthcare and life sciences organizations to move from capex to opex business models. They will be able to meet stringent performance, security and compliance requirements and improve business agility and cost predictability.

With rapid advancements in medical treatments, imaging, pathology and genomics, and diagnostic and analytics tools, healthcare and life sciences organizations are challenged to store and manage data in ever-increasing volumes, varieties and file sizes. All too often, these organizations struggle to make their massive repositories of data, which include millions of images, readily available at any time to clinicians across locations. And they must do it cost-efficiently while they improve patient outcomes and overall patient experiences.

The Enterprise Imaging Data Protection Solution

The new Enterprise Imaging Data Protection solution combines T-Systems' world-class managed services expertise in healthcare with digital health data management capabilities and data-driven solutions from Hitachi Vantara. Both as-a-service hybrid cloud offerings, the Cloud Data Storage standard service and the Cloud Data Replication premium service can be deployed either on or off premises.

"Increasingly, our customers are embracing the cloud as a means to drive their digital transformation. Together with Hitachi Vantara, we have developed a targeted managed service offering that delivers the specific performance, business agility, availability and data protection healthcare and life sciences customers require to support their efforts to deliver better patient care at lower cost," says Jim Sabogal, Head of Healthcare and Life Sciences, TSNA.

"With aligned strategies to accelerate innovation and support digital transformations for our customers, we have enjoyed a long-standing, successful partnership with T-Systems North America. Today, we are pleased to announce the extension of our collaboration to address the current and emerging data management and data protection needs of healthcare and life sciences organizations, including simplified access to DICOM data, with the new Enterprise Imaging Data Protection Solution from T-Systems North America powered by Hitachi Vantara," says Jeff Kenkel, CTO, healthcare and life sciences at Hitachi Vantara.

About T-Systems North America

T-Systems North America (TSNA), part of T-Systems International and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, delivers information and communication technology solutions to multinational organizations using a global infrastructure of data centers and networks. Providing endless possibilities through our state-of-the-art technology solutions, TSNA services customers in all markets and industries. In the healthcare Industry, we work closely with the full range of healthcare-related businesses to uncover challenges and regulatory issues not being widely addressed by our competitors. We focus with surgical precision in this narrow niche to address healthcare's unique needs with cost-effective network, cloud, system integration, and emerging technology/IoT solutions. For more information, please visit: https://www.t-systems.com/us/en

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd., helps data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society – what we call a double bottom line. Only Hitachi Vantara combines over 100 years of experience in operational technology (OT) and more than 60 years in IT to unlock the power of data from your business, your people and your machines. We help enterprises store, enrich, activate and monetize their data to improve their customers' experiences, develop new revenue streams and lower their business costs. Over 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara for data solutions. Visit us at: www.HitachiVantara.com .

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

