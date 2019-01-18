T-Worx and Silynx partner to demonstrate intelligent weaponry data platform at Shot Show

STERLING, Va., Jan. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T-Worx Holdings, LLC, a Virginia-based technology innovation company, and Silynx Communications, Inc., a global leader in ruggedized communications systems, today introduce the advanced capabilities of the Intelligent Rail® (I-Rail®) power and data rail technology platform – the first solution in decades for weapon modernization and situational awareness in a connected battleground. The technology can be seen at the Silynx booth #7310 at the Shot Show in Las Vegas.

Silynx's wireless remote push-to-talk (PTT) capability embedded into the weapon using the T-Worx platform allows an operator to maintain contact with the rifle during radio communications which significantly minimizes risk to the operator and enhances real-time communications with the command center.

The latest version of the T-Worx Generation 6 I-Rail fully integrated AR-15 platform with the latest Silynx radio Push-to-Talk (PTT) capabilities will be demonstrated in the Silynx booth.

T-Worx is currently delivering this fully-integrated capability to the U.S. Army under the Soldier Enhancement Program. "Approved by the U.S. Army, the I-Rail platform is also the basis of the NATO STANAG 4740 Powered Rail standard, and has unique capabilities that will support tactical needs throughout the world," said Don McLaughlin, President of T-Worx.

"Our goal is to optimize the advances in data technology and connectivity innovation to support the needs of armed forces and law enforcement. Our solutions help decrease complexity and increase situational awareness, which results in increased effectiveness and operational excellence," continued McLaughlin.

Silynx and T-Worx intend to bring the technology to the tactical law enforcement community at the Shot Show and worldwide. The Intelligent Rail® technology enables weapons to be "smarter," enabling real-time decision-making capabilities utilizing aggregated and shared data captured by the platform. The I-Rail's patented platform powers, connects, and communicates data securely from rifles and accessories to command centers and other decision makers, both on-location and off.

About T-Worx Holdings, LLC:

Located in Sterling, Virginia, T-Worx Holdings, LLC is a technology innovator that delivers solutions to critical challenges faced by the defense and law enforcement sectors. Its flagship offering is the Intelligent Rail®, a patented platform that powers, connects and communicates data securely from weapons and accessories to command centers on and off of the battlefield. T-Worx partnered with the ARMY SBIR program throughout the development of this groundbreaking technology, which gained unanimous approval by soldiers during its 2018 Soldier Enhancement Program (SEP) evaluation.

About Silynx Communications, Inc .

Silynx Communications, Inc. is a global leader in software defined, micro-soldier systems for military, law enforcement and industrial application, featuring hearing protection and enhancement capabilities. Designed by warfighters for warfighters, our products have been developed hand-in-hand with the Special Forces community and deployed in combat regions for the past five years. Silynx's innovative communications systems are in use and adopted by the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM), USASOC, NSW, MARSOC, AFSOC, FBI SWAT and first-tier NATO Special Forces. Silynx is committed to constant innovation and improvement of products and ideas to meet the continually changing requirements of operators. To view Silynx's product line and build your unique headset visit www.silynxcom.com.

Contact:

Kellee Johnson, 312-751-3959 or kjohnson@ballastgroup.com

SOURCE T-Worx Holdings, LLC