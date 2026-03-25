T0SCO Expands to New Jersey Through Strategic Collaboration with High Tide Industries - Chatsworth, CA & Ocean

TOWNSHIP, N.J., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T0SCO, a leading provider of scalable solventless extraction and purification technology, today announced a strategic alliance with High Tide Industries, a New Jersey-based licensed class 2 cannabis manufacturer and brand platform. This collaboration marks T0SCO's expansion into its third U.S. state, alongside existing operations in California and New York, and further strengthens its ability to support brands seeking high-quality, solventless products at scale.

High Tide Industries will integrate T0SCO's proprietary solventless extraction technology into its New Jersey manufacturing facility. This will enable the efficient production of high-purity, solventless cannabinoid and terpene inputs designed specifically for brand partners looking to differentiate through quality, consistency, and clean-label manufacturing.

"Our focus has always been on empowering brands with better inputs and more reliable production," said Stewart Stinson, CEO of T0SCO. "New Jersey is an important market for solventless products, and High Tide's operations allow us to provide brands with scalable, cost-effective access to premium solventless extracts without compromising purity or performance."

As part of the agreement, High Tide Industries will utilize T0SCO's platform to manufacture a range of solventless concentrates and ingredients for both its in-house brands and third-party brand partners. The technology is designed to deliver consistent cannabinoid and terpene profiles while eliminating the use of chemical solvents, helping brands meet consumer demand for cleaner, more transparent products.

"We see strong demand from brands that want to go solventless without sacrificing scale or margins," said Bernard Gruberg, CEO of High Tide Industries. "By deploying T0SCO's technology, we can offer our clients a reliable pathway to premium solventless products that are competitive in today's market as well as utilizing the world-class inputs for our own house brands – Seagrass and High Tide."

Initial production runs are expected to begin in early Q2 2026, with commercial product availability targeted in Q3 2026. The collaboration reflects T0SCO's broader strategy of working closely with established operators to bring advanced solventless manufacturing capabilities directly to brands in key state markets.

About T0SCO T0SCO is a solventless extraction and purification technology company focused on enabling clean, scalable cannabinoid and terpene production for cannabis brands and manufacturers. Through its proprietary processes, T0SCO delivers consistent, high-purity inputs without the use of chemical solvents, helping brands launch and scale premium products across regulated markets. T0SCO currently operates in California, New York, and soon to be New Jersey.

About High Tide Industries High Tide Industries is a New Jersey-based, CRC licensed, Class 2 Manufacturer and brand platform dedicated to bringing high-quality, compliant cannabis products to market. The company currently manufacturers their own brands, Seagrass and High Tide, and has agreements with leading and emerging brands to provide efficient manufacturing, operational expertise, and access to premium product formats across the Garden State.

Contact: Bernard Gruberg, CEO, [email protected], 732-660-8171, www.hightideindustriesnj.com

SOURCE T0SCO