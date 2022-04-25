T1A Extends Strategic Partnership with Databricks to Help SAS Users Extract Additional Business Value by Integrating with Lakehouse Platform

Databricks' Lakehouse Platform combined with T1A integration framework unlocks previously unattainable analytics capabilities for SAS users without the need to sacrifice past investments

MCLEAN, Va., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T1A, leading data management and advanced analytics consulting company, today announced they have extended their partnership with Databricks, the data and AI company, to unlock tight and efficient integration of the Lakehouse Platform with existing SAS solutions, driving business value by unifying data and artificial intelligence (AI). Databricks and T1A have set out to provide customers with robust integration framework and best-practices, as well as expert consulting and support.

Databricks' Lakehouse Platform helps organizations accelerate innovation by unifying data teams with an open, scalable platform for all of their data-driven use cases. From streaming analytics and AI to business intelligence (BI), Databricks provides a modern lakehouse architecture that unifies data engineering, data science, machine learning, and analytics within a single collaborative platform.

Data-driven organizations are rapidly adopting the Lakehouse architecture to keep up with the constantly growing business demands. The modernization entails moving data, applications, or other business elements to the cloud. However, the transition to the cloud is a gradual process and it is business-critical to continue leveraging legacy investments for as long as possible. With that in mind, many companies tend to have multiple data and analytics platforms, where the platforms coexist and complement each other.

One of the popular combinations is the SAS platform working with the Databricks Lakehouse Platform. T1A has a proven comprehensive framework and a set of best-practices that enables seamless integration with SAS. Now this framework will become widely accessible to all Databricks customers looking to use SAS on top of the lakehouse.

"The partnership with Databricks will help us strengthen our offering for SAS customers seeking to modernize their data platforms.. They will now be able to work across Databricks and SAS leveraging seamless integration and maximum user convenience. This in turn would unlock tremendous value from the data that was out of reach for SAS analysts and ML engineers, empower collaboration and make insight-driven decisions faster," said Mike Perlov, Key Account Director at T1A.

