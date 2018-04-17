T2 Capital Management Announces Significant Investment in Canonsburg, PA

Once complete, the upgraded facility will provide a clearing height of 30 feet throughout, contain 12 shipping and receiving docks, new mechanical, electrical and plumbing, energy efficient LED lighting and an early suppression fast response (ESFR) sprinkler system. Renovations are expected to be finished in September 2018.

"The building is located in a great market and we saw a unique opportunity for local economic development," said Jeff Brown, co-founder and CEO of T2 Capital Management. "Aside from the space and immense potential, the chance to be part of a hard-working and growing community certainly drew us to the location."

Anixter, a publicly traded Fortune 500 company based in Glenview, Illinois, has already signed-on as the first tenant. The company, a leading supplier of Network & Security Solutions, Electrical & Electronic Solutions and Utility Power Solutions, will lease more than 50,000 square feet (approximately 38 percent of the building) for a minimum of 10 years, beginning in September.

T2 is also bringing three Pittsburgh-based firms onboard as part of the project development team. Fukui Architects, Gateway Engineers and P2 Contracting will assist with architecture, engineering and construction respectively. "Any time we venture into a new community, the ability to work together with local companies to move the project forward is invaluable," Brown added.

T2's first project in Pennsylvania builds on its success with similar ventures in Columbus, Ohio and Jacksonville, Florida.

