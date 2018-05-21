T2 Systems Announces Latest Customer Wins

"It's always exciting to see our T2 customer community continue to grow, because it means more parking organizations are choosing to make their operations smarter," said Adam Blake, CEO of T2. "These are organizations who are all striving to create a better parking experience for their customers. At T2, we have a deep understanding of how customers can use T2 solutions to achieve better outcomes. We're looking forward to welcoming our new customers and working together to accomplish their goals."

T2's recent contracts include:

Baltimore County (Permit Management, Enforcement)

Ann Arbor (Pay Stations)

(Pay Stations) Louisiana State University (Permit Management, Enforcement)

(Permit Management, Enforcement) Riverside Parking (Pay Stations)

White Plains (Pay Stations)

WallyPark Atlanta (PARCS)

Texas A&M Health Science Center (PARCS)

(PARCS) Pace Parking (Pay Stations)

Missoula Parking Commission (PARCS and LPR, Enforcement)

Fresno State (Pay Stations)

(Pay Stations) University of Alberta (LPR, Enforcement)

(LPR, Enforcement) University of Pacific (Permit Management, Enforcement, Citation Services)

"We're thrilled to both bring new customers on board as well as expand some of our existing partnerships," Blake added. "We work with organizations of all shapes and sizes. Our solutions are flexible and scalable—so when the time is right for a customer to expand or add a new service, we're ready to guide them forward to the next level."

T2 develops comprehensive solutions to make parking management and enforcement as seamless as possible. T2 provides a full suite of technology solutions to increase efficiency, improve ease of parking management and boost revenue for its users. Over 1,500 customers—including universities, municipalities and private operators—rely on T2 for multi-space pay stations, permit management, enforcement, LPR, PARCS, vehicle counting, citation services and event parking.

About T2

T2 is the largest parking technology provider in North America, with more than 24 years in the parking management industry and currently serving thousands of parking professionals. T2 integrates the best people, processes and technology for powerful, high performance and secure parking solutions. Its open technology and processes are used to manage more than 200 million parking transactions for over 2 billion dollars annually across all 50 states and nine provinces in Canada. For more information about T2 Systems, visit www.t2systems.com.

