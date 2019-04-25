T2 Systems Celebrates 25th Anniversary

INDIANAPOLIS, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T2 Systems, the largest parking technology provider in North America, today announced that the company is celebrating 25 years of delivering reliable, innovative parking technology solutions. Since its inception, the company has grown to serve thousands of parking professionals and manage more than 200 million parking transactions for over 2 billion dollars annually.

"It's an amazing milestone to reach—one that we could not have done without the dedication of our team and the incredible partnerships we've built within our T2 community," said Adam Blake, T2 CEO. "We remain focused on providing reliable, innovative parking and transportation technology solutions to our customers. We're looking forward to celebrating with our employees and customers throughout the year."

During the past 25 years, the company has built a comprehensive platform of parking technology software and hardware solutions to make parking management as seamless as possible. Thousands of parking and transportation professionals rely on T2 for multi-space pay stations, permit management, enforcement, LPR, PARCS, citation services, business analytics, and event parking.

"T2 was founded with a simple goal: make parking better," said Mike Simmons, T2 Co-founder. "From the very beginning, we always strived to be customer-focused and treat people right. I'm proud that T2 continues to champion this approach. It's been amazing to see the impact T2 has had on this industry."

T2 has over 1,600 customers across North America, including several who have partnered with the company since its founding year in 1994:

The University of Texas at El Paso

The University of Vermont

The University of Wisconsin–Madison

Utah Valley University

Tarleton State University

Michigan State University

Minnesota State University Moorhead

The University of Denver

The University of Louisville

The University of Memphis

"I have been using T2 products since their inception. They developed products and services that made our processes more efficient, saved money, and helped better meet the needs of our customers," said Patrick Kass, University of Wisconsin–Madison Director of Transportation Services.

"The strength of our engaged, collaborative customer community is one of our strongest assets. We're looking forward to the road ahead," added Blake.

