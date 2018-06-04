T2 Systems Unveils Luke® Cosmo On-Street Pay Station

"We're very proud and excited to unveil Luke Cosmo. It's built using our same best-in-class Luke technology, but is designed specifically with cities and communities in mind," said Adam Blake, CEO of T2.

Key features of Luke Cosmo include:

Solar power with 4G LTE connectivity

Flexible payment options with coin and card acceptance

Top-to-bottom, intuitive transaction flow

Secure point-to-point encryption (P2PE) EMV credit card reader

"We continue to hear that cities want a pay station that's unobtrusive, cost effective, and has the flexibility to be installed almost anywhere. We also recognize that many parkers carry cards over cash," said Scot DeLancey, Senior Vice President, Product and Strategy at T2. "Luke Cosmo checks all of those boxes and then some. It's a great representation of how we're putting our customers' needs at the center of our products."

T2 unveiled Luke Cosmo publicly today at the IPI Conference & Expo in Orlando, FL. Orders are now being accepted.

Learn more about T2's reliable and innovative parking and transportation solutions at T2's website.

About T2

T2 is the largest parking technology provider in North America, with more than 24 years in the parking management industry and currently serving thousands of parking professionals. T2 integrates the best people, processes and technology for powerful, high performance and secure parking solutions. Its open technology and processes are used to manage more than 200 million parking transactions for over 2 billion dollars annually across all 50 states and ten provinces in Canada. For more information about T2, visit www.t2systems.com.

Media Contact for T2

Terri Taylor

VP, Marketing & Corporate Communications

terri.taylor@t2systems.com

317.524.7421

