T2S Solutions Selected for Missile Defense Agency HAIRST Effort

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T2S Solutions ("T2S") announced today that it has been selected by the Missile Defense Agency for the High-Altitude Infrared Search and Track (HAIRST) effort. The HAIRST initiative focuses on the delivery and demonstration of infrared sensor prototypes hosted on high altitude platforms capable of wide area search for incoming missile threats and generation of high-resolution tracks.

Under this effort, T2S will support the development and demonstration of advanced infrared sensing capabilities designed to enhance missile defense detection and tracking performance. The prototypes will demonstrate the ability to survey large volumes of airspace while providing precise tracking data to enable timely threat response.

"T2S has built its reputation on rapidly delivering innovative sensing and communications solutions for the most demanding national security missions," said Tim Jahnigen, Chief Growth Officer at T2S. "HAIRST is an exciting opportunity to demonstrate how high-altitude platforms paired with advanced infrared sensing can expand missile warning and tracking capabilities."

T2S will execute the effort in collaboration with partners, bringing together expertise in sensor development, high altitude platform integration, and rapid prototyping to deliver an innovative and mission focused solution.

Selection for HAIRST reinforces T2S's commitment to advancing next generation sensing technologies in support of national defense missions.

About T2S Solutions

T2S is an innovative, agile, mission focused product and solutions provider specializing in Rapid Prototyping, Systems Development, Integration, Test, and Sustainment for the U.S. Department of War, Intelligence Community, and industry partners. Its expertise spans advanced Defense, Space, Sensing, Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT), Electronic Warfare, AI/ML, and mission systems technologies. T2S is headquartered in Belcamp, Maryland, with major operations and integration capabilities in Huntsville, Alabama and Poway, California. Learn more at www.t2s-solutions.com.

Media Contact

Bailey Perrin

T2S Solutions

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SOURCE T2S Solutions