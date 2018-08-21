T3 Appointed to Transform Le Pain Quotidien's Global Digital Presence

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- T3, the Austin-based innovation agency, has been selected by Le Pain Quotidien to assist with the bakery restaurant's global digital transformation efforts, including its website, online ordering and loyalty program. A major focus is to deliver a seamless experience for guests as they order from Le Pain Quotidien stores around the world by redesigning the brand's digital ordering systems.

"We selected T3 because of their deep understanding of the restaurant industry and their ability to apply customer-driven insights, technology and creativity to bring our brand closer to our guests," said Massimo Mallozzi, Vice President of IT at Le Pain Quotidien.

"We are thrilled to partner with Le Pain Quotidien to enhance their digital capabilities on a global basis," said Ben Gaddis, T3 President. "Le Pain Quotidien has a strong and differentiated brand expressed by a passion for high-quality food, pure ingredients and a warm, authentic customer experience. We are excited about the opportunity to enhance this through digital experiences to build trust and relationships with guests who are passionate about food."

The addition of Le Pain Quotidien is part of a year of unprecedented growth for the agency. T3 now has 15 QSR clients on its roster, including Pizza Hut®, Cinnabon®, Auntie Anne's®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, Torchy's Tacos®, Schlotzsky's®, McAlister's Deli®, Carvel® and Hopdoddy Burger Bar®.

About T3



T3 helps clients build Useful Brands™. It is one of the largest independent agencies in the country with offices nationwide. Ranked alongside the world's top innovation agencies, T3 supports Fortune 200 clients, including Allstate, UPS, 7-Eleven, Capital One, Pizza Hut and Staples.

About Le Pain Quotidien



Founder and Chef Alain Coumont opened the first Le Pain Quotidien Bakery & Restaurant in Brussels in 1990. The foundation of Le Pain Quotidien is a menu rooted in fresh, pure ingredients to be enjoyed around the signature communal table. Over its 28 years, Le Pain Quotidien has remained a leader at providing unparalleled food quality in an inviting quick service environment. For more information please visit: LePainQuotidien.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:



Madison Scullin



Marketing Manager, T3



805.451.3554



madison.scullin@t-3.com

SOURCE T3

