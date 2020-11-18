T3 Brings Its Partnership With Freedom And Fashion Into Focus On Giving Tuesday

VENICE, Calif., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T3, a leading developer and marketer of high performance hair tools, will participate in Giving Tuesday (December 1, 2020) by offering consumers 25% off products site-wide, while donating 10% of its online sales to Freedom and Fashion, an organization that uses fashion and beauty to empower youth and women overcoming sex trafficking, domestic violence, and other injustices.

"We are thrilled to be a part of this global generosity movement this year, and bring into focus an organization such as Freedom and Fashion, with whom we've partnered on a number of initiatives in the past two years and who, this year especially, is fighting the fight for so many girls and women in dire need of support," stated Karolina Bakalarova, Vice President of Marketing, T3. "Now, more than ever, we must work together to assist our disadvantaged groups and help drive change in our communities."

"Since joining forces with T3, we have served hundreds of women and youth who are overcoming sex trafficking, domestic violence, and other injustices," shared Laverne Delgado, Executive Director of Freedom and Fashion. "The brand embodies authentic service and what it means to selflessly give. T3 continues to serve by donating special financial gifts and tools to encourage survivors during the pandemic."

The sale will begin on T3's website, https://www.t3micro.com, at 12 a.m. PST on December 1 and conclude at 11:59 p.m. PST on Tuesday, December 1st.

About T3

In 2003, part tech start-up, part beauty venture, T3 set out to reinvent hair styling by pioneering a new kind of hair tools: technology-forward, fast-working, designed with high performance and better results in mind. Since then, T3 has become one of the leading brands in the premium hair tools category, synonymous with advanced heat styling technologies, exceptional results, and—always—beautiful, healthy hair.

A winner of many industry awards, T3 exists to offer a better, smarter, easier way to style by demystifying the styling routine and putting women in control, empowering them to look and feel their best.

About Freedom and Fashion

Freedom and Fashion provides three programs for youth and women who have faced injustices. The organization combines job training for the fashion, beauty, and stylist industries with conversations that help their students heal from past traumas and experience freedom.

