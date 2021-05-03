T3 Companies, LLC, a leading provider of trading, training, and technology solutions for the professional and retail trading community, has appointed Dan Weingarten as Chief Operating Officer

NEW YORK, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T3 Companies, LLC ("T3 Companies"), a leading provider of trading, training, and technology solutions for the professional and retail trading community, has appointed Dan Weingarten as Chief Operating Officer.

Mr. Weingarten will help to lead the growth of the entire suite of T3 Company products and businesses, with a focus on retail and professional trading business lines.

Mr. Weingarten brings over two decades of industry experience, with senior roles at Investment Technology Group (now Virtu), Pension Worldwide (now APEX Clearing), and NYFIX Millennium.

Most recently, Mr. Weingarten was a Managing Director and Head of Execution at Clear Street, joining that team as a result of a strategic transaction with SageTrader, where he was Chief Executive Officer.

"T3 has been at the forefront of supporting institutional, proprietary and active retail traders for over a decade. I'm excited to harness my experience across trading, clearing, and business development to accelerate T3's next phase of expansion," said Mr. Weingarten.

Additionally, as part of its expansion, T3 will promote Garret Marquis to Chief Financial Officer.

"As the world emerges from the shadows of 2020, we see tremendous opportunities to advance all our business lines" stated Sean Hendelman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of T3. "Dan and Garret will be key drivers of T3's success in 2021 and beyond."

T3 Companies, LLC ("T3 Companies"), with headquarters in Manhattan's financial district is the holding company of T3 Trading Group, LLC, T3 Live, LLC, T3 Professional, LLC and T3 Technologies, LLC. T3 Companies focuses on elite customer solutions to the active trading community and is at the center of consolidation in proprietary trading, active retail, and trader education industries. T3 Companies is focused on providing a set of distinct and complementary services, built around its core strengths; the 3 "T's" – Trading, Training and Technology.

