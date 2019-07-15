T3 Named A Strong Performer In Loyalty Services By Independent Research Firm

In its analysis of T3, Forrester reported: "Its 'Modern Loyalty' approach focuses on designing innovative experiences that drive loyalty by anticipating and exceeding customer expectations." The report went on to state that client "references confirm T3's commitment to innovation and appreciate its creative storytelling and 'interesting way of thinking about loyalty and delivering on its ideas.'"

"We believe this recognition validates the work we are doing for our clients," said T3 President Ben Gaddis. "Customers are looking for more personalized experiences that build deeper loyalty. We're helping brands in all categories move beyond points and restrictive platforms to create modern experiences that build deep loyalty based on each customer's preferences. In our opinion, Forrester simply ranks the best of the best and we are honored that our Modern Loyalty solution has been recognized in their Service Providers Wave."

T3 Loyalty Practice Lead Sean Eidson has worked in the loyalty space for almost 20 years and is seeing a rapid and fundamental shift in what consumers are demanding in loyalty programs.

"We think Forrester definitely has the pulse on the future of loyalty that's driven by explicit rewards, implicit rewards and personalized experiences. That's exactly what we've been delivering to clients," said T3 Loyalty Practice Lead Sean Eidson. "The first generation of points-based programs are almost 50 years old, but their core strategies, economics and rewards structures have not evolved with consumers. We are helping brands evolve quickly."

The Forrester Wave: Loyalty Service Providers, Q3 2019 evaluated the "14 providers that matter most and how they stack up." It assessed the state of the loyalty service provider market with a comparison of 14 providers across 22 criteria.

