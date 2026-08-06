T3 Sixty Ends the AI Guessing Game for Brokerages

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- T3 Sixty has introduced T3 ANCHOR (AI Navigation, Compliance, Human Oversight, Roadmap), a structured advisory program that prepares brokerage leaders to move from scattered AI experiments to a structured roadmap.

It provides any brokerage company a free AI readiness assessment (readiness.t360.com) and enables leaders to get a quick overview of their gaps and priorities in under 15 minutes. A full engagement turns that starting point into a complete strategy and 90-day roadmap to anchor brokerages for the AI evolution.

T3 ANCHOR

Many brokerages already have AI in the building, bought tool by tool, with staff experimenting and no shared strategy. However, companies need an anchor so they don't just drift into the AI ocean. An engagement with T3 Sixty will put a clear roadmap in place grounded in brokerage economics (GCI, agent count, conversion, cost to serve), with governance and recommended behavioral procedures built in from the start.

The program follows 4 steps:

AI readiness diagnostic: where the firm stands and what to shore up Workflow mapping: where AI can lift performance and production Governance framework: the rules for how AI is used and what data it can access 12-month roadmap: sequenced steps built for the business

How a company uses AI will come under scrutiny in the coming years. The T3 ANCHOR framework helps a brokerage's leadership get ahead of fair housing, E&O and data questions, and put its AI strategy and governance in place for 2027.

"The tools that matter now are AI agents that take real steps inside a workflow, with people supervising the moments that count," said Derek Taylor, senior vice president of technology consulting at T3 Sixty. "This engagement helps a brokerage decide what stays with its people, what a system handles, and what an AI agent runs under supervision, then commit to a plan its leadership can act on and defend."

Brokerage leaders can take the free assessment at readiness.t360.com and request a confidential consult to review the results and determine next steps.

About T3 Sixty

T3 Sixty is the leader in management consultancy and research in the residential real estate industry. Now in its 28th year of operation, the company is also the leading publisher of many annual reports, including the annual Swanepoel Trends Report, Swanepoel Power 200 and the Real Estate Almanac. For more information, visit www.t3sixty.com.

SOURCE T3 Sixty