KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T3 Vodka has been awarded a silver medal at the prestigious TAG Global Spirit Awards 2023, further cementing its reputation as one of the finest vodkas in the world. This year's competition took place in Las Vegas and was judged by spirits experts from four different continents.

T3 Vodka Founder Mark Lester T3 Vodka Wins Silver at TAG Global Spirit Awards 2023

"Our industry is about sharing, welcoming, supporting and celebrating, and we are humbled to have such an amazing and impressive group of professionals and brands join us," Tony Abou-Ganim, TAG Awards creator and renowned mixologist, said in a statement. "We celebrate all our awards winners this year."

The TAG Global Spirit Awards recognizes the world's finest spirits and the talented distillers and blenders who create them. The competition is widely regarded as one of the most important events in the spirits industry, with entries from all corners of the globe.

T3 Vodka, a hand-crafted vodka from Knoxville, Tenn., won Silver in the vodka category for its exceptional quality and unique taste, achieved through a 10-times filtering process. The panel of judges praised T3 Vodka for its smoothness, distinct flavor profile, and overall balance.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the TAG Global Spirit Awards," said Mark Lester, founder of T3 Vodka. "Our team has worked tirelessly to produce a truly exceptional vodka, and this award is a testament to their dedication and hard work."

"We believe T3 Vodka is one of the finest vodkas in the world, and this award only confirms that," said Lester. "We are committed to producing the highest-quality spirits, and we are grateful for this recognition. Our goal is to continue producing exceptional, handcrafted spirits that can be enjoyed by connoisseurs and enthusiasts alike."

T3 Vodka can be found on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter with the handle @T3Vodka. For more information, please visit www.t3vodka.com.

Press Contact:

Katie Mateus

[email protected]

+1 (423) 871-0907

SOURCE T3 Vodka