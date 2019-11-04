T3D Therapeutics Closes $15M Financing to Advance Phase 2 Development of T3D-959 in a New Approach to Treating Alzheimer's Disease.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- T3D Therapeutics, a clinical stage drug development company engaged in the development of T3D-959, a new orally administered treatment for Alzheimer's disease (AD), announced today that it has closed on a $15 million financing from a cornerstone investor. These funds, along with support from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of NIH, completes the funding needed to begin the PIONEER Study of T3D-959, a novel, metabolic-focused AD drug treatment.

"We believe T3D-959 has the potential to be Alzheimer's disease remedial, to either slow, stop, or even reverse the course of disease as a single drug therapy," said Chief Executive Officer John Didsbury, Ph.D. "Our drug works to overcome aberrant glucose (sugar) and lipid (fat) metabolism in the brain that is inherent in AD. This dysfunctional metabolism causes protein mis-folding which in turn leads to plaques, tangles and inflammation."

Warren Strittmatter, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of T3D Therapeutics, Emeritus Professor of Neurology at Duke University Medical Center and Alzheimer's Association Zenith Award winner said, "We are eager to expand our testing of T3D-959 in Alzheimer's patients in this new Phase 2 study since it uniquely targets mechanisms which we believe underlie the development of the memory deficits in this disorder."

About PIONEER

The Phase 2 PIONEER study ( P rospective therapy to I nhibit and O vercome Alzheimer's Disease N eurodegeneration via Brain E n E rgetics and Metabolism R estoration) is expected to initiate patient dosing in early 2020. PIONEER is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group Phase 2 safety and efficacy study expected to enroll up to 256 adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (MMSE 16-26). PIONEER will enroll subjects who will receive one of three different doses of T3D-959 or a placebo for 24 weeks. PIONEER is projected to start enrolling subjects in the first quarter of 2020.

PIONEER is supported by the NIA under award number R01AG061122.

About T3D Therapeutics, Inc.

T3D Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately-held, Research Triangle Park, NC-based company. The Company has an exclusive license to T3D-959, its lead product candidate, and a platform of structurally-related molecules. T3D Therapeutics' mission is to develop and commercialize T3D-959 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment. T3D-959 is a small molecule, orally-delivered, brain-penetrating dual nuclear receptor agonist designed to improve glucose and lipid metabolism dysfunctions present in AD and other neurodegenerative disorders.

