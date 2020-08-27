T3D Therapeutics Receives a Research Award from the Alzheimer's Association Part the Cloud-Gates Partnership Grant Program

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- T3D Therapeutics, a clinical stage drug development company engaged in the development of T3D-959, a new orally administered treatment for Alzheimer's disease (AD), announced today that it has received a $740,000 grant from the Alzheimer's Association Part the Cloud-Gates Partnership Grant Program in support of clinical trial biomarker studies. These biomarker studies are an integral part of the upcoming Phase 2 clinical study of T3D-959, a novel, metabolic-focused AD drug treatment.

The Phase 2 PIONEER study ( P rospective therapy to I nhibit and O vercome Alzheimer's Disease N eurodegeneration via Brain E n E rgetics and Metabolism R estoration) is expected to initiate patient dosing in early 2021. PIONEER is a double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group Phase 2 safety and efficacy study expected to enroll up to 252 adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (MMSE 16-26). PIONEER will enroll subjects who will receive one of three different doses of T3D-959 or a placebo for 24 weeks.

"It is an honor to have won this highly competitive award from the Alzheimer's Association Part the Cloud-Gates Partnership Grant Program and the recognition that improving inherent metabolic defects in Alzheimer's disease is a vital and largely unexplored therapeutic avenue to treat AD" said Chief Executive Officer John Didsbury, Ph.D.

About T3D Therapeutics, Inc.

T3D Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately-held, Research Triangle Park, NC-based company. The Company has an exclusive license to T3D-959, its lead product candidate, and a platform of structurally-related molecules. T3D Therapeutics' mission is to develop and commercialize T3D-959 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment. T3D-959 is a small molecule, orally-delivered, brain-penetrating PPAR delta/gamma dual nuclear receptor agonist designed to improve glucose and lipid metabolism dysfunctions present in AD and other neurodegenerative disorders. For more information visit http://www.t3dtherapeutics.com/.

About the Alzheimer's Association and the Part the Cloud-Gates Partnership Grant Program.

The Alzheimer's Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to Alzheimer's care, support and research. Their mission is to lead the way to end Alzheimer's and all other dementia by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support. Visit alz.org or call 800.272.3900.

Part the Cloud is part of the Alzheimer's Association's robust research platform, the largest nonprofit research program focused on Alzheimer's and dementia globally. This research program actively brings together government, academia, companies and philanthropists to support the efforts of researchers and accelerate science to achieve effective treatments. To learn more about the Part the Cloud-Gates Partnership Grant Program, including current and future funding opportunities, visit alz.org/speed.

