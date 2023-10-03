T3D Therapeutics Selected to Present Topline Results from the Phase 2 PIONEER Study of T3D-959 as Late Breaking News at the 16th Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease Conference (CTAD)

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- T3D Therapeutics, Inc. ("T3D") a clinical stage drug development company engaged in the development of T3D-959, a new orally administered drug intended for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (AD), announced today it has been selected to present, as late breaking news, topline results from its Phase 2 PIONEER clinical trial of T3D-959 in mild-to-moderate severity AD patients at the 16th international conference on Clinical Trials in Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD).

CTAD is a preeminent annual conference focused on Alzheimer's disease clinical trial research and development and takes place this year on October 24-27th.  CTAD's scientific review committee selects research abstracts for late-breaking, oral presentations based on scientific and medical significance and research rigor.  The opening day oral presentation by T3D will report longitudinal safety and efficacy data from the PIONEER study.

Title: Topline Results from the Phase 2 PIONEER Trial of Oral T3D-959 for the Treatment of Patients Diagnosed with Mild-to-Moderate Alzheimer's Disease
Date / Time: October 24, 2023 / 6:05pm US ET
Presenter: John Didsbury, PhD, CEO, T3D Therapeutics, Inc.
Session Title: LB3 – LATE BREAKING ORAL COMMUNICATIONS

T3D-959 is a small molecule, orally delivered, brain-penetrating PPAR delta/gamma dual nuclear receptor agonist designed to improve both glucose and lipid metabolism dysfunctions present in AD and other neurodegenerative disorders.

About the PIONEER Study
The Phase 2 PIONEER study (Prospective therapy to Inhibit and Overcome Alzheimer's Disease Neurodegeneration via Brain EnErgetics and Metabolism Restoration) was a double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group Phase 2 safety and efficacy study that enrolled 250 adults with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease (MMSE 14-26). PIONEER was designed to assess the safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of T3D-959 in the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease. T3D-959 was administered orally once daily over a 24-week dosing period. Subjects received one of three different doses of T3D-959 (15mg, 30mg, or 45mg) or a placebo. To learn more about this study please visit www.clinicaltrials.gov and reference study number NCT04251182.

PIONEER is supported by the National Institute on Aging, part of the National Institutes of Health, under award number R01AG061122 and by the Alzheimer's Association's Part the Cloud Gates Partnership Grant Program.

About T3D Therapeutics, Inc.
T3D Therapeutics, Inc. is a privately held, Research Triangle Park, NC-based company. The Company has an exclusive license to T3D-959, its lead product candidate, and a platform of structurally related molecules. T3D Therapeutics' mission is to develop and commercialize T3D-959 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Additionally, T3D Therapeutics is targeting treatments for other neurodegenerative diseases with an emphasis on Huntington's Disease (HD).
For more information visit http://www.t3dtherapeutics.com/.

