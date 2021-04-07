T4L, Inc. - Over 267 Investors Enthusiastically Investing in a Startup Business That Provides an All-Inclusive Subscription Service to Electric Vehicles Like Tesla

NAPLES, Fla., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T4L, Inc. today announced that their equity crowdfund campaign on https://wefunder.com/t4l has raised over $143,951 from over 267 investors. T4L has received great feedback and endorsements from their early-stage equity crowdfund investors.

"With T4L, we have created an All-Inclusive Membership Subscription Model for transportation access with everything included. One Monthly Payment, One Company, One Awesome Experience!" said Allen Witters, CEO of T4L.

T4L - An All-Inclusive Subscription To Electric Vehicles

T4L Overview

T4L provides an all-inclusive, hassle-free Transportation Subscription Service based on a fleet of electric vehicles such as Tesla and Nissan LEAF. T4L is a service company handling all the details of endless paperwork and hassles of dealing with dealerships, DMV, insurance, financing, and maintenance to assure their Subscribing Members can simply enjoy driving their electric vehicle.

T4L Member Subscribers pay a monthly fee. The T4L Subscription includes choice of an electric vehicle, insurance, taxes and registration, vehicle swaps, maintenance, vehicle refresh and software updates, charging, roadside service support and concierge priority service.

A Few of T4L Investor Endorsements

"Purchasing vehicles is a messy and time-consuming business, never mind the on-going cost of maintenance and insurance. I would love an All-In-One option, especially when it comes to a Tesla," said Angel Valentin, T4L Crowdfunder Investor.

"I see the growth potential in this company," said Cameron Simmons, T4L Crowdfunder Investor.

"I love the concept," said Vince Cortez, T4L Crowdfunder Investors.

"This is the future of transportation," said Jeremy Nelson, T4L Crowdfunder Investor.

"I was blown away by this genius concept," said Juan Jackson, T4L Crowdfunder Investor.

Invest Today in T4L

For more information about the equity crowdfunding campaign visit https://wefunder.com/t4l

Invest as little as $100 USD or up to $100,000. T4L is offering various investment perks based on the investment amount.

About The Company

T4L, Inc. (Transportation 4 Life) is a subsidiary of Gravitas Infinitum, LLC.

