T4L, Inc. Announced the Launch of Their Second Round of Equity Reg CF on StartEngine

NAPLES, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T4L, Inc. today announced they have officially launched its second round of equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine. The primary purpose of this campaign is to continue their market expansion and purchase additional Tesla and Porsche Taycan vehicles to grow the company's fleet of electric vehicles.

All-Inclusive Subscription To Electric Vehicles. One Company. One Monthly Payment. Everything Included.

StartEngine is a leading equity crowdfunding platform in the US that allows people to invest and own shares in startups and early-stage companies. It has helped more than 500 companies raise $400M+ from a community of over 500,000 prospective investors.

T4L Overview

T4L provides an all-inclusive, hassle-free Transportation Subscription based on its fleet of electric vehicles. T4L is a service company handling all the details of endless paperwork and hassles of dealing with dealerships, DMV, insurance, financing and maintenance to ensure their Subscribing Members can simply enjoy driving their electric vehicle.

T4L Member Subscribers pay a monthly fee which includes the choice of an electric vehicle, insurance, taxes and registration, vehicle swaps, maintenance, vehicle refresh and software updates, charging, roadside service support and concierge priority service.

"With T4L, we have created an All-Inclusive Membership Subscription Model for transportation access with everything included. One Monthly Payment, One Company, One Awesome Experience!" said Allen Witters, CEO of T4L.

Driven by a team of dedicated entrepreneurs who have successfully closed over $3B in business deals, the T4L team is excited about the demand growth for electric vehicles and the subscription service model. T4L's CEO has developed and sold other successful businesses. He was awarded the prestigious Smithsonian Computerworld Award for "Innovation in the IT World". He brings his entrepreneurial leadership and innovative service model that will set T4L apart from any competition.

According to TechNavio, car subscriptions are expanding by $9.15 Billion with a projected 63% CAGR by 2024.

"We invested in T4L because we believe in their management team and because we loved the idea of a subscription model for electric vehicles," said Melissa Wilson, Investor.

T4L Growth

The company began taking preorders in early 2021, and officially began taking orders in May of 2021. The company now has approximately $101,275 in monthly recurring revenue upon delivery of vehicles to their current subscriber base and an additional 300+ subscriptions in the pipeline going through the verification and order process.

During the company's first round of equity crowdfunding, the valuation was set at $7mm. The valuation is currently at $42mm for its second round of equity crowdfunding.

Invest Today in T4L

For more information about the equity crowdfunding campaign, visit www.startengine.com/T4L

T4L offers various investment perks based on the investment amount.

About The Company

T4L, Inc. (Transportation 4 Life) is a subsidiary of Gravitas Infinitum, LLC. visit https://www.t4l.me/

