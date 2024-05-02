T5 Data Centers Announces Further Expansion into Chicago Suburbs with New 480 MW Data Center Campus

ATLANTA, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- T5 Data Centers (T5) , the data center industry's Forever On capacity and services provider, announced plans to significantly expand its footprint with the development of a new data center campus in Grayslake, Illinois, about 40 miles northwest of Chicago. The 160-acre site will support up to 480 megawatts (MW) of critical IT capacity across multiple data center buildings. T5 will offer customers build-to-suit data center capacity options ranging from powered shell to full turnkey delivery with integration of T5's construction and operations services.

"The new Grayslake campus represents a major investment by T5 to meet the growing demand for large-scale data center capacity to support cloud and artificial intelligence workloads," said David Horowitz, Senior Vice President, Head of Leasing of T5 Data Centers. "The site's location is perfectly positioned between major data center hubs of the northern Chicago suburbs and southeastern Wisconsin, which provides an ideal connection point. The Chicago land market continues to be one of the premier markets to build and operate data centers because of the attractive tax incentives, labor pool, established connectivity and power availability."

Already zoned for data center use, development will begin immediately, targeting the first 60MW of data center capacity in Q4 2027. An onsite electrical substation will provide efficient and redundant utility power. "The amount of power at this site, combined with T5's customer-focused approach to data center development, will greatly benefit our customers," continued Horowitz. "T5's data center business is structured to support our customer's design, build, and fit out preferences and uniquely allows them to select the operations model that best fits their business requirements now and as they evolve in the future."

"Our Grayslake campus highlights T5's vision to provide our customers' large-scale data center capacity with flexibility and integrated services to meet their requirements. Our team's strong track record of managing the execution and operational risk, strengthens our customer's confidence that T5 will safely deliver on our commitments to schedule, cost, and performance," said Pete Marin, President and CEO of T5 Data Centers. "As the data center industry continues its rapid growth, we see the scale and efficiencies of large, powered campuses being critical to meet the capacity requirements of the biggest cloud and AI providers. Which is why we're thrilled to bring Grayslake to the market today."

The Grayslake development is part of T5's strategy to concentrate its data center development to a short list of large-scale campuses while continuing to provide construction services and facilities management across US and Europe to serve the needs of their target customers wherever they are located.

About T5 Data Centers

T5 Data Centers is deeply invested in providing the digital infrastructure for a dynamic age of data as a partner to the companies that are changing the world and fueling innovation. We believe in empowering businesses, communities, and individuals with trusted data centers. Whether as a fully integrated solution on our expansive campuses or as stand-alone offerings at customer-owned locations, T5 provides scalable, development, construction and facility management services designed to meet the evolving needs of our clients. With an owner's mindset comes a focus on safety, budget and timely delivery, earning T5 a reputation as the premier manager of data center capacity risk and a beacon of reliability, innovation and trust in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Visit t5datacenters.com or call (888) 239-7133 to learn more.

