TA and Relay Payments Partner to Launch Fraud‑Free Digital Fuel Payments in the U.S.

Relay Payments now accepted for Diesel & DEF across TA®, Petro Stopping Centers®, and TA Express® locations nationwide.

ATLANTA and WESTLAKE, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Relay Payments and TravelCenters of America (TA), part of the bp portfolio, announced Relay is now accepted nationwide at TA®, Petro Stopping Centers®, and TA Express® locations. Drivers and fleets can pay for diesel fuel and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump and in-store using Relay's cardless, digital experience. Participating locations are searchable in the Relay app, helping drivers quickly find fueling along their routes.

"Our carrier customers have been asking for Relay acceptance at TA," said Michael Stuewe, SVP, Fleet Sales, TravelCenters of America. "Now, we're delivering on that with Relay's digital fuel payments that make fueling quicker, easier, and more secure."

"TA is an essential stop for our fleets and drivers," said Ryan Droege, CEO and co‑founder of Relay Payments. "Extending Relay acceptance to TA's network ensures our customers have a fast, secure way to pay wherever the road takes them."

For drivers and fleets, Relay's cardless solution streamlines fueling and eliminates risk of fraud due to fuel-card skimming. Operations departments now have more control and less manual work through a fully digital process. Customers are backed by Relay's 24/7/365 U.S.-based Customer Support team, helping minimize wait times and maximize hours of service.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc., part of the bp portfolio, is a full-service travel center network operating under the TA®, Petro Stopping Centers® and TA Express® brands. Founded in 1972 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, its nearly 19,000 team members serve guests in over 300 locations in 44 states, with a mission of returning every traveler to the road better than they came. Offerings include diesel and gasoline, truck maintenance and repair, full-service and quick-service restaurants, stores with food, beverages and merchandise, car and truck parking and other services dedicated to providing great experiences for guests. TA is also committed to meeting the evolving needs of professional drivers and motorists as the nation shifts toward the increased adoption of alternative fuels and electric vehicles. For more information, visit www.ta-petro.com .

About Relay Payments

Relay Payments is building a modern digital payment network to revolutionize the trucking and logistics industries. Trusted by more than 500,000 drivers, 100,000 carriers, and 3,000 truck stops nationwide, Relay has brought efficiency and automation to an industry historically reliant on cash, checks, and cards. Relay has joined forces with industry leaders like Pilot, Love's, Maverik, Schneider, Coyote Logistics, Old Dominion, Lineage Logistics, and others to provide secure, reliable over-the-road transactions. Founded in 2019, the Atlanta-based fintech includes over 150 team members and has won awards for product innovation, customer service, and organizational culture. For more information about Relay, visit relaypayments.com .

SOURCE Relay Payments