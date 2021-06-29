TA Associates Announces Revalize, a New Cloud-Software Platform for Manufacturers

BOSTON, and JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm with more than four decades of experience investing in enterprise software, has formed a new cloud-based platform called Revalize. With over 8,000 customers today, Revalize empowers manufacturers to elevate buying experiences, accelerate sales cycles, and streamline manufacturing through purpose-built software. The company offers a full suite of specialized, mission-critical software solutions built to simplify customer processes and reduce friction throughout the entire revenue operations cycle.

Jim Contardi, formerly the CEO of AutoQuotes and Avitru, has been named the CEO of Revalize. In addition, Mark Friedman, a longtime and successful software operating executive and investor, joins as Chairman. Friedman, currently a Managing Director with ST6, was previously the Founder of Accruent, a leading enterprise cloud-software company that disrupted the multi-billion-dollar facilities management and lease administration software market. Under their leadership, Revalize aims to build the most complete enterprise-grade portfolio of sector-specific revenue operations solutions in the market.

"We are excited to partner with Jim and Mark as we build Revalize into the leading revenue operations software platform for the manufacturing market," said Hythem El-Nazer, a Managing Director with TA. "The Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the digital-transformation process that was already underway in manufacturing. We believe that Revalize is well positioned to benefit from this trend, and we are excited to support the business as it grows organically through product innovation and with capital for strategic acquisitions."

Revalize will be headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., where it will expand its local workforce to support continued growth and investment. The company today announced plans to create nearly 100 additional jobs over the next six months.

"I am thrilled to be joining Revalize as CEO," said Jim Contardi. "Revalize was created to deliver a better customer experience, an accelerated sales cycle, and more efficient processes with software tailored specifically for the manufacturing sectors we serve. Revalize is committed to growing its portfolio of software solutions that currently include design applications, engineering simulations, product selection, Configure, Price, Quote (CPQ), Product Information Management (PIM), visualization, and data analytics. All of these solutions share a single purpose — to revolutionize how manufacturers connect with their markets.

"Our vision is simple — we enable customers to realize more revenue by creating order, reducing friction, and making connections. Whether you're a manufacturer, dealer, designer, engineer or specifier, our customers can benefit from an elevated and streamlined experience that helps them drive their business forward."

"With the formation of Revalize, we created a business that we believe will transform the way manufacturers leverage technology to achieve more revenue with less effort," said Mark Friedman, Chairman of Revalize and Managing Director of ST6. "Our industry-specific expertise, manufacturing focus, and ERP- and CRM-agnostic solutions are incredible differentiators for our products. I'm excited to be partnering with Jim and TA on this journey."

About Revalize

Revalize is the global leader in sector-specific software solutions that help manufacturers optimize revenue operations through design applications, engineering simulations, product selection, CPQ, PIM, visualization, and data analytics. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, the company serves customers across the globe. Revalize is a portfolio company of TA Associates. Learn more at www.revalizesoftware.com.

About TA Associates

TA is a leading global growth private equity firm. Focused on targeted sectors within five industries – technology, healthcare, financial services, consumer, and business services – the firm invests in profitable, growing companies with opportunities for sustained growth, and has invested in more than 535 companies around the world. Investing as either a majority or minority investor, TA employs a long-term approach, utilizing its strategic resources to help management teams build lasting value in high-quality growth companies. TA has raised $47.5 billion in capital since its founding in 1968 and is committing to new investments at the pace of over $3 billion per year. The firm's more than 100 investment professionals are based in Boston, Menlo Park, London, Mumbai, and Hong Kong. More information about TA can be found at www.ta.com.

About ST6

ST6 is an elite team of software operating executives that partner with private equity sponsors to transform software companies and accelerate value creation.

