TA Digital and Acquia Announce Commerce Factory as Preferred Acquia Commerce Solution

A composable commerce solution built on Acquia and powered by commercetools, brands can launch within 90 days

NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TA Digital , a full-service data- and experience-driven consultancy, and Acquia , the digital experience company, today announced TA Digital's Commerce Factory as Acquia's preferred composable commerce solution. TA Digital's first-of-its-kind Commerce Factory is ready to launch and can be implemented within 90 days. It leverages Acquia Cloud Platform on the front end and commercetools ' API-first, composable commerce platform on the back end to offer pre-built commerce components that empower marketers to create new experiences without relying on IT staff.

A 2021 Composable Commerce Report from TA Digital, Acquia, and commercetools highlighted a shift in business preferences from all-in-one commerce solutions to composable solutions. The report showed that 70% of the respondents viewed a best-of-breed toolset favorably, up from 45% only two years ago. Respondents also recognized the long-term payoff of a composable ecosystem for scalability, but often lacked the integration resources to adopt them.

TA Digital's Commerce Factory removes this barrier. It changes the game for enterprises looking to use a composable commerce solution that can scale over time, allowing for the extension into new channels and providing marketers with complete ownership of the design and site configuration. The solution enables marketers to compose digital commerce experiences that meet D2C, B2C, and B2B requirements. The fully managed commerce platform also includes machine learning-powered search and recommendation functionality.

"Acquia Cloud Platform provides a foundation for Commerce Factory that enables the scalability and reliability necessary for commerce experiences," says Deanna Ballew, SVP of DXP Products from Acquia. "I'm excited to see this solution grow and use more composable offerings from Acquia Open DXP to deliver outstanding digital experiences to our shared customers."

"As consumer buying patterns change, brands are looking to position themselves as trusted entities that understand their customers better than anyone else. With Commerce Factory, we provide both B2B and B2C organizations the ability to demonstrate that by garnering the power of composable commerce with a quick time-to-market framework," said Dr. Ali Alkhafaji , CTO from TA Digital.

"Leveraging the power of Acquia DXP and commercetools' headless commerce engine, we unlock new levels of flexibility and agility to test, iterate, and pivot in real-time," Dr. Alkhafaji continued. "We are absolutely thrilled to provide this offering as the preferred Acquia commerce solution and help deliver innovative and engaging customer experiences."

"Leveraging Commerce Factory and composable architecture, businesses can reduce technical debt and address risk head-on," says Jason Michael O'Rourke, Head of Global Technical Strategy from commercetools. "Because commercetools is completely headless, it enables them to meet their customers wherever they are, whether it's inside their favorite video game, embedded within a streaming service, or an in-store mobile app, giving them the ability to create a hyper-personalized experience for their customers in an ever-changing world."

Acquia Cloud Platform is part of Acquia Open Digital Experience Platform (DXP) for accelerating digital transformation and delivering complete digital experiences. An integration with Acquia Personalization is under way to extend content targeting and A/B testing into commerce experiences. From there, more content integrations are planned with Acquia Digital Asset Management (Acquia DAM) for stronger brand management and Acquia Product Information Management (Acquia PIM) for rich product content.

About TA Digital

TA Digital is the only global boutique agency that delivers the "best of both worlds" to clients seeking to achieve organizational success through digital transformation. Unlike smaller, regional agencies that lack the ability to scale or large organizations that succumb to a quantity-over-quality approach, we offer resource diversity while also providing meticulous attention to the details that enable strategic success.

Over the past 20 years, TA Digital has positioned clients to achieve digital maturity by focusing on data, customer-centricity, and exponential return on investment; by melding exceptional user experience and data-driven methodologies with artificial intelligence and machine learning, we enable digital transformations that intelligently build upon the strategies we set into motion. We are known as a global leader that assists marketing and technology executives in understanding the digital ecosystem while identifying cultural and operational gaps within their business – ultimately ushering organizations toward a more mature model and profitable digital landscape.

About Acquia

Acquia empowers the world's most ambitious brands to create digital customer experiences that matter. With open source Drupal at its core, the Acquia Digital Experience Platform (DXP) enables marketers, developers, and IT operations teams at thousands of global organizations to rapidly compose and deploy digital products and services that engage customers, enhance conversions, and help businesses stand out. Learn more at https://acquia.com.

All logos, company, and product names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

